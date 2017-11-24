Pile of Priests Despises Religion and Fake Metal

Pile of Priests is not a moniker that falls lightly on the ears. It doesn't take much context to realize that this band, which releases its latest EP tonight, Friday, November 24, at Lost Lake Lounge, hates organized religion and all that it stands for.

"We despise the roll of religion in modern society and blatantly mock the ignorant, pious slaves or religious fanatics," explains guitarist and singer Evan Salvador. "We believe in upholding good morals solely by your own personal merits and without fear of repercussions from a man-made god. Religion is dark-age propaganda, an endless loophole of fictional reasoning, and is just plain childish. Metal has always been associated with the Devil and evil. Whether it's the imagery or the ideology, it has always shocked and angered those who oppose it, which further feeds the fires of opposition."

Pile of Priests is adding its own fuel to this fire of opposition with its latest studio release, Tenebrous Labyrinth. The act's debut record, Void to Enlightenment, put it on the map as far as proggy, thrashy death metal goes. The band started opening for the likes of Artillery, Vader and Immolation. Pile of Priests is proud of the way its sound has progressed on this new EP, both in terms of content and style.