Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Don Chicharrón

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase presents the city's best musicians at venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here's what Latin psych rock band Don Chicharrón, led by Tyler Breuer, has to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Don Chicharrón: Don Chicharrón is a chicha band. Chicha, a fusion of Latin cumbia and psychedelic rock, is originally from Peru. We have the honor to bring chicha to the Westword Music Showcase. It's a party.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver's music community has influenced us immensely. From punk rockers to salseros, we have played in front of many different audiences, and each one has given us great energy and support. We had no idea how our sound would take here, but it was welcomed with open arms. With that acceptance, we have been able to find the confidence we need to keep giving our audiences something they've never heard before.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

The Denver music scene has been a great community to be a part of. There are so many good shows now — the biggest issue for me is trying to make time for all the shows! It's tough when Don Chicharrón is playing on the same night as some of my other favorite bands. I guess that's a great problem to have.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

I am constantly impressed on how the music scene keeps growing — both audience and musicians. It keeps changing for the better, and I can't wait to see where it goes from here. I'd like to see more diverse bills. I think there has been an honest effort on getting Spanish-language acts sharing bills with English-language acts, though that, too, has to grow. The gender disparity on bills, though it's also improving, has got a long way to go.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

We are always excited about playing in front of new audiences. We have never played at Stoney's, which is a stage that we have always wanted to play on. The Westword Music Showcase is also something I never miss! We're so glad we're able to participate this year.

Don Chicharrón, Westword Music Showcase, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Stoney's Main, 1111 Lincoln Street, westwordshowcase.com.