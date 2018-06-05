Ryan Adams Shocked Us With a Song for Westword

Ryan Adams's love affair with Colorado independent media continues — and this time his pen hit even closer to home. Yes, in advance of his upcoming one-off performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the singer-songwriter composed an ode — and a plea — to Westword. Here's the story behind the music, and a dissection of the lyrics, which include a job application and announcement of Adams's new band, Megacat*.

Last week, Adams shared the surprise jingle he wrote for regional radio station 105.5 FM/The Colorado Sound. The "Come Pick Me Up" singer, who has been very active and responsive on social media lately, shared a link to Westword's coverage of the theme song, which we originally described as "Bon Jovi-esque." Adams added that he was "going for that Dokken/Colorado at sunrise sound! <3."

Apparently, this interaction was more than enough inspiration for the prolific 43-year-old musician, who's released nearly twenty albums over his career. Last night, June 3, Adams tweeted that he was watching the new season of HBO's A.I. fantasy series Westworld (he's a fan) — and that he "mixed a theme song for a certain paper in Denver..." (It's us!)