The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 30-February 2
|
Dashboard Confessional is at Summit Music Hall this week.
Aaron Thackeray
Dashboard Confessional, fronted by Chris Carrabba, headlines the Summit Music Hall, while rapper Chief Keef is in town for shows at the Summit and the Boulder Theater. Also in town this week are Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Wax Tailor and Famous Dex. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JANUARY 30
Alcest
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts
Free, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Menagerie
$10, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
Dashboard Confessional
$27.50-$30, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Wax Tailor
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Revivalists
$22/$25, 6 & 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Famous Dex
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
William Control
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Myra Warren & Ellyn Rucker
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Chief Keef
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Sage the Gemini
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
B-2
$65-$80, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englwood
Cash'd Out
$5, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Khalid
$12-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Extra Kool
$5-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
The Nile Project
$20, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
$27-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Chief Keef
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Summer Camp on the Road Festival
$10/$12, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Trapdoor Social
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Patrick Dethlefs (album release)
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
