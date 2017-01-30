The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 30-February 2

Dashboard Confessional is at Summit Music Hall this week. Aaron Thackeray

Dashboard Confessional, fronted by Chris Carrabba, headlines the Summit Music Hall, while rapper Chief Keef is in town for shows at the Summit and the Boulder Theater. Also in town this week are Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Wax Tailor and Famous Dex. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

Alcest

$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

Free, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Menagerie

$10, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

Dashboard Confessional

$27.50-$30, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Wax Tailor

$20/$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Revivalists

$22/$25, 6 & 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Famous Dex

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

William Control

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Myra Warren & Ellyn Rucker

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Chief Keef

$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Sage the Gemini

$20/$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

B-2

$65-$80, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englwood

Cash'd Out

$5, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Khalid

$12-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Extra Kool

$5-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

The Nile Project

$20, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

$27-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Chief Keef

$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Summer Camp on the Road Festival

$10/$12, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Trapdoor Social

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Patrick Dethlefs (album release)

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

