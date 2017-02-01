Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Will Play the Pepsi Center for Two Nights This Summer

EXPAND Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play a two-night stand at the Pepsi Center. Facebook

Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul World Tour will come through the Pepsi Center on July 31 and August 1.

Pre-sale tickets are available February 3 and tickets for the rest of us begin at 10 a.m. on February 10.

Devin Dawson, a Nashville-based country singer, will open for the husband-wife duo in Denver, but the tour will bring along other openers, too.

“These artists represent a combination of some of the most exciting new acts from all genres out there, as well as some that we have been fans of for the past few years," says McGraw in a statement. "We are honored to have them all with us, and look forward to seeing them live."

For more information about tickets and the concerts, go to the Soul2Soul website.


