Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Will Play the Pepsi Center for Two Nights This Summer

Talib Kweli: "We Were Spoiled by Obama"


Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 2:50 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play a two-night stand at the Pepsi Center.EXPAND
Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul World Tour will come through the Pepsi Center on July 31 and August 1.

Pre-sale tickets are available February 3 and tickets for the rest of us begin at 10 a.m. on February 10.

Devin Dawson, a Nashville-based country singer, will open for the husband-wife duo in Denver, but the tour will bring along other openers, too.

“These artists represent a combination of some of the most exciting new acts from all genres out there, as well as some that we have been fans of for the past few years," says McGraw in a statement. "We are honored to have them all with us, and look forward to seeing them live."

For more information about tickets and the concerts, go to the Soul2Soul website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

