Twelve Best World-Music Concerts This Summer

Brian Slater

Colorado may be landlocked, but luckily, its music scene knows no borders.

Many artists born abroad have made Colorado home and brought their world-music heritage with them. Between international artists flocking to the metro area – particularly for concerts at the soon-to-open Levitt Pavilion for its Latin music series – and people who have migrated to the United States and made their home in the Mile High City, this state boasts an array of music from around the world, from salsa and reggae to ska, cumbia and samba.

Looking for the best world-music events of the summer? Here's our guide.

Roka Hueka

Friday, July 7, 9 p.m.

Ophelia’s

1215 20th Street

The Latin-ska locals in Roka Hueka are celebrating a video-release party this Friday. Members from Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico and the United States formed this ska act, which presents energetic live shows from varied jazz, punk, ska and reggae backgrounds. Tickets start at $15.

Debajo del Agua

Saturday, July 8, 9 p.m.

Ophelia’s

1215 20th Street

Local band Debajo del Agua plays a politically charged, fiery fusion of hip-hop, rock and music styles from all over the Americas, including samba, cumbia, salsa and reggae. The group will take to the stage with Bang Data, 2MX2 with Lolita, and Yucasoul. Tickets start at $20.

Making Movies

Sunday, July 30, 4 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

1380 West Florida Avenue

Kansas City-based Making Movies comprises two brothers from Panama and two brothers from Mexico. Their newest album, I Am Another You, is currently on the Billboard and Latin Billboard charts, no doubt a result of how these musicians combine Afro-Latin rhythms with rock and psychedelia. The band is playing as part of the free Latin concert series at Levitt Pavilion Denver with Jyemo Club.

Colorado Brazil Fest

Saturday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre

1135 13th Street, Boulder

Colorado Brazil Fest will return to various venues in Denver and Boulder starting August 3. The Fox Theatre will host a group samba dance lesson at 7:30 p.m. on August 5; local artists Ginga, Ronaldo Andrade and Dandha da Hora play at 8 p.m. Find more information on Colorado Brazil Fest here.

Sanitas Taco Fest

Saturday, August 5, 2 p.m.

Sanitas Brewing Co.

3550 Frontier Avenue, Boulder

This festival showcases tacos, beers, Lucha Libre wrestling and live music. Internationally known Boulder Afro-fusion group Paa Kow will perform. Another local favorite, Selasee & the Fafa Family, will play a high-energy mix of reggae and West African music. The event runs until 8 p.m.

Rocky Dawuni

Sunday, August 6, 4 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

1380 West Florida Avenue

Rocky Dawuni was born in Ghana and has traveled the world with his West African-inspired reggae music since his breakout in 1996. The Grammy nominee has also dedicated his time to humanitarian efforts and continues to write music with a message. Local act the Bunny Gang will open. The show is free; RSVP here.

