Reader: No One's Blaming the Guns, They're Blaming Easy Access

Debates about guns and access to them continues more than a week after the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left seventeen students and staff dead. And in Colorado, home to the most infamous school shooting in modern history, the debates feel especially personal.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario posted a video on Facebook February 19 in which he argues that blaming guns for school shootings just doesn't make sense. He likens the issue to car accidents.

"Let’s talk about vehicle crashes," he says in the clip, which was originally posted on February 19. "About 25,000 people a year are killed because of motor-vehicle crashes, but you don’t hear anybody blaming the vehicle. We blame the driver. We have burglaries. Do we blame the locks on the doors? No, we blame the criminal. Bank robbers — we don’t blame the bank or the vault or the money or the teller. We blame the criminal."