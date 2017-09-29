Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in September 2017

Are we just getting used to this? Another month, another twenty new restaurants — ho hum. What's not so ho hum is when the food is unique, fun or flat-out spectacular. Sandwiches are nothing novel, but the Obey Sandwichery team — the same chefs braising whole animal heads at Rebel Restaurant — are putting out craveable lunchtime combos like kimchi Philly cheesesteaks, double-stacked chicken parms and toothsome veggie combos loaded with mushrooms or fresh mozzarella. And at La Chupaflor (the newest sibling of Adelitas and Palenque), you can top your taco (the dessert variety) with queso ice cream, orange-mezcal sorbet or any number of other Michoacan-inspired frozen delights. And Tavernetta shone briefly and brightly at Union Station before an unfortunate kitchen fire forced the Italian eatery (brought to you by the Frasca folks) to close after just a few days in business. We're reminded of the 2011 fire that closed Oak at Fourteenth for nine months shortly after that restaurant opened and hope that Tavernetta's recovery is as successful. Tavernetta hopes to reopen in November.

Notable closings in September include Polished Tavern downtown; owner Cezary Grosfeld says he shuttered the place to focus on opening more of his fast-casual Polish concept, Pierogies Factory. On South University Boulevard, 730 South exited after an 18-year run in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood.

Here's our complete list of September 2107 bar and restaurant openings and closings: