Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in September 2017

Are we just getting used to this? Another month, another twenty new restaurants — ho hum. What's not so ho hum is when the food is unique, fun or flat-out spectacular. Sandwiches are nothing novel, but the Obey Sandwichery team — the same chefs braising whole animal heads at Rebel Restaurant — are putting out craveable lunchtime combos like kimchi Philly cheesesteaks, double-stacked chicken parms and toothsome veggie combos loaded with mushrooms or fresh mozzarella. And at La Chupaflor (the newest sibling of Adelitas and Palenque), you can top your taco (the dessert variety) with queso ice cream, orange-mezcal sorbet or any number of other Michoacan-inspired frozen delights. And Tavernetta shone briefly and brightly at Union Station before an unfortunate kitchen fire forced the Italian eatery (brought to you by the Frasca folks) to close after just a few days in business. We're reminded of the 2011 fire that closed Oak at Fourteenth for nine months shortly after that restaurant opened and hope that Tavernetta's recovery is as successful. Tavernetta hopes to reopen in November.
Notable closings in September include Polished Tavern downtown; owner Cezary Grosfeld says he shuttered the place to focus on opening more of his fast-casual Polish concept, Pierogies Factory. On South University Boulevard, 730 South exited after an 18-year run in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood.
Here's our complete list of September 2107 bar and restaurant openings and closings:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in September:*
Chutney, 2740 South Havana Street, Aurora
Copper Door Coffee, 900 West First Avenue
Corinne and 54Thirty, 1475 California Street
Dae Gee, 1910 South Havana Street, Aurora
El Torito Taqueria y Mas, 180 South Union Boulevard
First Watch, 6890 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Four Friends Kitchen (second location), South University Boulevard
GB Fish & Chips, 7401 Ralston Road, Arvada
La Chupaflor, 11 East Louisiana Avenue
Lustre Pearl, 1315 26th Street
Pride & Swagger, 450 East 17th Avenue
Obey Sandwichery (at Rebel Restaurant), 3763 Wynkoop Street
Raising Cane's, 5012 Founders Parkway, Castle Rock
Rosenberg's Kosher, 942 South Monaco Parkway
Ssäm BBQ, 1600 Champa Street
Spicy Pickle, 1875 Lawrence Street
Stack Subs, 1331 17th Street
Tavernetta, 1889 16th Street
Triple Tree Cafe, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, 1417 Market Street
Restaurants and Bars Reopening in September*
Chipotle Mexican Grill (remodel), 1644 East Evans Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in September:*
Kitchen Table (moving to 3242 East Colfax Avenue), 1426 East 22nd Avenue
Tavernetta (fire, expected to reopen in November), 1889 16th Street
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Restaurants and Bars Closing in September:*
730 South, 730 South University Boulevard
Caffe Sanora's CO 40, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Crave Real Burgers, 1550 Blake Street
Polished Tavern, 1512 Larimer Street
Thailicious, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard
White Lies at Black Eye Coffee (Black Eye will remain open), 800 Sherman Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!