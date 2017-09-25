The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Birthdays, beer, Boulder and Broncos — sounds like a brilliant fall week. Here are seven of the best events on the culinary calendar from September 25 through September 29.

Monday, September 25

We may love the crisp air of fall, but the end of summer isn't so welcome for those who don't have warm clothing for the upcoming months. To remedy this, you can join Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 191 Inverness Drive West in Englewood, and Denver Bronco Chris Harris Jr. for Coats for a Cause, a benefit for Denver Children's Home. On Monday, September 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., you'll get wine, cocktails, apps and the chance to chat with no. 25 himself for just $45. And if you bring new or gently used boots or a winter coat, you'll get 25 percent off select bottles of wine. All of the proceeds for this event will go to buying clothing for kids in need; go to chrisharrisjr.com for tickets.

EXPAND Because you wouldn't be interested in a picture of a spreadsheet. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, September 26

Budgeting is better with beer. That's the theory at Anythink, which is in the midst of Anythink Startup Month in Adams County. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, it will put that theory to the test at Budget and Brews at Mother Tucker Brewery, 2360 East 120th Avenue in Thornton. The event is open to anyone 21 and up with a valid state or military ID; participants will get one free beer and endless amounts of information on how to create a budget and manage expenses. It all adds up! Registration is required; go to the online calendar at anythinklibraries.org.

This little piggy has tequila — lots of it, and it's all from Casa Noble. On Tuesday, September 26, Cochino Taco, 3495 South Downing Street in Englewood, is offering a limited-seating tequila dinner hosted by David Yan, the global ambassador for the Casa Noble distillery. The four-course pairing at 6 p.m. is quite a deal, as these things go, at only $35 a head. For that price, you'll score a welcome cocktail made with Casa Noble blanco and educational tastings of the the company's reposado, añejo, and extra-añejo with dessert. That's not all, though; you'll also be able to sip Cochino's own Casa Noble Barrel Select Joven. Don't cry wee wee wee all the way home; send an email to johnny@cochinotaco.com to save your spot soon, since there are only twenty available.

EXPAND The view from the DaVita roof, which you can enjoy at Cornucopia 2017. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, September 27

It's less than two months until Thanksgiving (yes, really), when you'll be surrounded by cartoonish images of turkeys and cornucopias. But you don't have to wait until then to celebrate food. You can do so right now, while making sure all Coloradans have access to food too, on Wednesday, September 27, at Metro Caring's Cornucopia 2017. The fundraiser at DaVita World Headquarters, 2000 16th Street, benefits the organization's programs providing food access, nutrition and cooking classes, and job training to help end the cycle of poverty and hunger. Food and drink from Humboldt and Blue Island Oyster Bar (among others) will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as impressive downtown views from DaVita's terrace. Get your ticket, $75, at eventbrite.com.

Boulder's Flatirons Food Film Festival is turning five this year; in its relatively short history, it has built a following based on movies packed with images of cameras slowly panning over gorgeously plated food and earnest chef interviews — in short, food porn. This year's lineup doesn't disappoint: From documentaries about the legendary James Beard to a con man scamming the high-end wine market to foodie classics like Ratatouille and Big Night, the festival has something for everyone. You can even get your little ones involved with a farmers' market tour and cooking demo geared toward kids. The screenings start Wednesday, September 27 and run through Sunday, October 1. Most events are $10, and a pass for the entire festival is a steal at just $65. Check out flatironsfoodfilmfest.org for details.

EXPAND Just one of the many beers Black Shirt has brewed in the last five years. Kelsey Colt

Thursday, September 28

Black Shirt Brewing, 3719 Walnut Street, has made it through five years of pouring suds in RiNo, and to celebrate, the brewery is throwing an epic five-day bender. Events will run from Wednesday, September 27, through Sunday, October 1, but the one that caught our eye was the release of a pistachio-and-lavender rye pale ale on Thursday, September 28. Why? Because people will either love or hate that unholy mashup of ingredients, and we can't wait to read the comments. Find out what side of the fence you fall on, and tell us all about it. Details on the entire birthday weekend are up at the brewery's Facebook page.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for a frozen dairy product with 2/3 less fat than ice cream. Danielle Lirette

Friday, September 29

Is there anything more whimsical than a traveling gelato festival? Probably not, but you'll have the opportunity to judge the level of cuteness firsthand at the Gelato Festival in Boulder on Friday, September 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. The Twenty Ninth Street Mall, 1710 29th Street, will host the Tuscan celebration, which is making its way to just four U.S. cities. Tickets — $10 for kids and $20 for adults ($35 for two adults) — include gelato from seven makers from across the globe, chef demos and classes (savory gelato, anyone?), and entrance in gelato eating and serving contests. You'll also be able to vote for your favorite flavor (oh, the power). Tickets and information — including discussions on the history and qualities of the sweet treat — are at gelatofestivalamerica.com. And if you can't make it Friday, don't run out and buy a pint of Ben & Jerry's just yet: The show will still be going strong from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Plan ahead for the following food and drink events....

EXPAND The Den Rooftop Party will be held across the street from Ototo. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4

The Den brothers are throwing a party, and you'll want to add it to your social calendar. On Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4, the roof of the parking garage at the corner of South Pearl Street and East Florida Avenue will turn into a veritable Japanese street fair from 5 to 9 p.m. Not only will Toshi and Yasu Kizaki be providing food from Sushi Den, Izakaya Den and Ototo, but they've called on twenty of their Japanese chef friends to hop the pond and lend their talents to the rooftop party. Expect ramen, yakisoba noodles, the hard-to-find-in-Denver okonomiyaki, yakiniku (Japanese barbecue) and lots, lots more. Tickets are $75 and include three drinks (additional beverages will be available for purchase). And this party is for a good cause (or three) — proceeds benefit hurricanes Irma and Harvey relief efforts in Florida and Texas, as well as earthquake relief efforts in Kumamoto, Japan, the hosts' hometown. As with every party the Kizakis host, this one is likely to sell out, so check out sushiden.net asap for details and tickets.

Chances are good you'll get chowder at Chowder Room. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, October 4

Matt and Carrie Stein's unpretentious seafood restaurant, Chowder Room, 560 South Broadway, is joining the Great American Beer Festival fun on Wednesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. with its eight-course beer dinner. Great Divide Brewing Co. will provide the suds, and reps will be on hand to talk about the pairings and answer questions. Unlike many GABF events, this will be a civilized evening — no rushing the bar to be the first to get that hip new pour, no beard-to-beard standing room only crowds crammed into a too-small , too-hot space — just the Steins' easy, genuine hospitality, and a great dinner that will leave you feeling nourished and ready to take on the rest of the fest. Call the restaurant, 303-777-3474, to reserve your seat ($75).

EXPAND Whiskey is the drink of choice at WhiskeyX. Danielle Lirette

Friday, October 13

Everyone knows that fall is the season for heavier things — sweaters, socks and drinks. One of our favorite fall and winter pastimes (and make no mistake, winter is coming) is enjoying a generous pour of whiskey and a cigar by a crackling fireplace. Bonus points if there's a bear-skin rug on the floor. So prepare for the season by tasting and testing a wealth of whiskeys at The WhiskyX on Friday, October 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, will host more than fifty whiskeys, and VIP ticket holders will have access to food from premier Denver chefs Elise Wiggins (Cattivella), Jennifer Jasinski (Ultreia, Euclid Hall, Rioja, etc.) and Paul C. Reilly (Beast + Bottle and Coperta). Tickets ($75 or $125) are on sale now at thewhiskyx.com.

Get excited about Feast. Brandon Marshall

Sunday, October 15

Mark your calendars: Westword's annual celebration of Denver's dining scene is moving inside and uptown. On Sunday, October 15, Feast will fill the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, with more than forty eateries that are favorites of Westword writers and readers; they'll be serving a wealth of nibbles that you can wash down with unlimited drink samples from Feast's liquor sponsors. Get more information and tickets at westwordfeast.com.

Harvest Week dinner at the GrowHaus. EatDenver.com

Sunday, October 15 through Thursday, October 19

Nights are getting cooler — you may have even broken out your fall quilt already. That means it's the perfect time to start planning for EatDenver's 2017 Harvest Week. This year, the week of dinners will highlight two to three farms per night, representing five of Colorado’s farming regions. The lineup: October 15, Western Slope; October 16, Front Range; October 17, Eastern Plains; October 18, Four Corners; October 19, Urban Farm. All dinners are at the GrowHaus, 4751 York Street, which transforms from an industrial urban farm into a suprisingly twinkly and comfortable dinner venue. Tickets, $85, are now on sale at harvestweek.com.

See the Westword calendar for even more food and drink events, and if you know of a date that should be on this calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.