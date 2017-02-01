Ten Denver Super Bowl Party Options Beyond the Sports Bars

EXPAND Number 51 will go to the Falcons or Patriots this year — but you can still enjoy some Super Bowl party action. Danielle Lirette

Members of the Denver Broncos will be doing the same thing as you will be this Sunday, February 5: watching the Super Bowl. We can all stay at home and pout that the Broncos aren't playing this year, or we can have some fun at a Super Bowl party — even if it means temporarily rooting for a new team. Here are ten Super Bowl parties outside of standard sports bars, just in case you need a little distraction from a game that won't be quite orange-and-blue enough.

EXPAND The Elm is hoping to add more Boston championship paraphernalia to its shrine. Sarah McGill

For Neighborhood Fans

1. The Elm

5001 East Colfax Avenue

303-336-5763

The Elm is Park Hill's neighborhood stop for all things Boston, so if you think New England fans are nothing but Massholes, you might want to skip this one. But for all-day happy hour, Patriots decorations, giveaways and a chance to see Tom Brady make sports history in the company of some of his biggest fans, the Elm is the place to be. Show up early for the big event or miss out on a great seat.

2. The Fainting Goat

846 Broadway

303-945-2323

This Broadway bar is usually the neighborhood's all-purpose watering hole, one with good food and cheap drinks, but on NFL Sundays, the 5280 Atlanta Falcons club turns the casual joint into Denver's number-one destination for fans of the Dirty Birds. Expect all three levels to be awash in red and black for the Super Bowl. Specials will include $2 pints of Coors and Coors Light.

For Craft Beer Lovers

The Super Bowl will be just a little more enjoyable with craft beer at Epic Brewing. Westword

3. Epic Brewing

3001 Walnut Street

720-539-7410

Tap handles and touchdowns will be the name of the game at Epic, with beer specials and good grub throughout the afternoon. Mile High Cajun is providing the eats, beginning at 3 p.m., for $25 per person for an all-you-can eat buffet and crawfish by the pound for $10 to $12. Buffet goodies include sliders, jambalaya, grits, Cajun egg rolls, hush puppies and more.

4. Bruz Beers

1675 West 67th Avenue

303-650-2337

If you live a little north of downtown, Bruz makes for a good beery destination for the Super Bowl. The new brewery, which specializes in Belgian-style ales, is hosting its first Super Bowl party with an all-you-can eat Hawaiian buffet catered by Denver 808 Fusion Grindz. For $20, you'll get one beer plus access to the buffet starting at 3 p.m. The buffet will include Thai wings, kalua pork sliders, rice, slaw, macaroni salad, chicken nuggets, chips and salsa, and dessert, all of which will be served through the end of the third quarter.

EXPAND NATIV Hotel should be super on Sunday. Lindsey Bartlett

For Party People

5. Nativ Hotel

1612 Wazee Street

720-485-6450

Nativ Hotel is hosting a Super Bowl party for those who prefer their football in the background. While the game will be shown on plenty of big-screens, the main draw will be a DJ set by HABS, 25-cent wings and half-off all the drafts on the beer wall in the hotel's Biergarten Keg & Kitchen during the game. Giveaways will include a pair of Broncos skis.

Keep reading for more Super Bowl party options...