The Ten Best Macaroni and Cheese Dishes in Denver

In Boulder, River and Woods offers a unique version of the classic pasta dish.

As temperatures dip, few things say "warm and cozy" as well as a piping hot plate of macaroni and cheese. Gooey and scrumptious, this comfort food is a favorite for many people, no matter the age. From classic macs to pasta spruced up with bacon, vegetables and truffles, all across the city restaurants are churning out some prime examples of the dish. One is the often lauded butter-poached Maine lobster mac at Frank Bonanno's Mizuna, which is such an iconic dish in Denver that it almost goes without saying. But just to give the competition a chance, we're naming ten others, from fresh favorites to longtime standbys. Taking that into account, here are the ten best mac and cheese dishes in Denver, listed in alphabetical order (save for the winner of this year's Best Mac and Cheese, which is on top).

The O.G. Rack Mac with a Pasture side, meaning you could end up with a nice slab of steak, or another meat of the chef's choice.

Rackhouse Pub

2875 Blake Street

720-570-7824

At this RiNo pub and brewery it's hard to pick which is better, the innovative hard ciders made by C Squared (the inhouse cider company) or the macaroni and cheese. While the lavender-laced Lila cider does satisfy, given the nature of this list it is, of course, the pasta that triumphs. But what makes this version so good that it already won the Best Of award this year? For starters, chef Brandon Muncy uses six different cheeses, including cheddar, jack, cream cheese, Parmesan, and, in a surprise twist, brie and blue cheese as well. The result is a pile of penne noodles coated with a thick blanket of tangy, melty goodness that twangs your tastebuds in a completely pleasing way. In fact, it's not unlike the tart effect of the cider, making the two a match made in brewpub heaven. Get a small cup for an appetizer or indulge in the whole pot, served "O.G." style or with a Pasture, Earth or Sea side (meat, veggies or seafood chosen at the chef's discretion).

Rich and addictive, the mac and cheese from Del Frisco's Grille in Cherry Creek.

Del Frisco’s Grille

100 Saint Paul Street

303-320-8529

Lately it feels like Cherry Creek is booming with tasty dining options, and if you're looking for a perfect plate of macaroni and cheese, this year-old spot has what you need. Enter the truffle mac. Now, there's cheese and then there's the heavy white layer of creamy cheesiness that coats every piece of radiatori pasta in this side dish. Made with a classic béchamel thickened with gruyere and Parmesan, this unbelievably thick sauce oozes and pulls apart in just the right way so that each bite has a balance. Chef Dan Kane tops each order with toasted garlic breadcrumbs, a sprinkling of fresh thyme leaves and a drizzle of truffle oil. It's one of the richer versions for sure, but completely addicting. And it won't break the bank at only $8.50; not bad for a Del Frisco's joint.

Truffle and black trumpet-laden mac and cheese at Guard and Grace.

Guard and Grace

1801 California Street

303-293-8500

Sometimes you don't want your macaroni and cheese to be a heavy, all encompassing dish. If this idea fits your mood then consider ordering the truffle-laced version from this sleek downtown steakhouse by chef Troy Guard. For starters, the sauce proves lighter than most, a feat considering that it's rich with Swiss gruyere and cream. Then there's the truffle — an aromatic trove of truffle. But don't be fooled, all those lovely black specks aren't the real deal, there's diced trumpet mushroom mixed in to keep from overpowering the pasta. Keep in mind you can only order this $14 macaroni and cheese as a side dish, but oh, what a portion. It's big enough to be a main course if you wish, though sharing it with friends while indulging in a steak is completely acceptable.

IPA mac and cheese from Highland Tap & Burger

Highland Tap & Burger

2219 West 32nd Avenue

720-287-4493

At first bite you may not understand why this LoHi joint's macaroni and cheese made the list, but just wait. As your palate adjusts to the surprisingly light cream sauce, your tastes buds will sing with a tangy, almost sharp flavor. Part of the joy radiating from this dish comes from the addition of Tempter IPA from Telluride Brewing (though the IPA does change from time to time). The other ingredients that really make this a winner come in the form of glorious cheese: fontina, aged white cheddar and Parmesan. Then, the pasta gets topped with house-made breadcrumbs and more Parmesan and the cast-iron pan gets a turn under the broiler, which adds a crispy cap to the otherwise gooey creation. For $11.50 you can enjoy your mac and cheese next to the roaring fire on the outside patio, cozied up to the bar to watch a game, or just kicking it with friends at one of the many, kid-friendly tables.

Owlbear's mac and cheese gets a little smoky, just like the barbecue.

Owlbear Barbecue

2927 Larimer Street

970-708-3954

Within the depths of Finn's Manor you will find this cozy barbecue joint dishing out plates of brisket, ribs and pulled pork. But most importantly, you'll also find one darn fine macaroni and cheese. The folks behind this laid back shop put as much effort into this side as the meats themselves. Whether you order a $3 small, $6 medium or $12 large, each serving is filled with penne pasta coated in a sauce made from butter, onion, garlic, gorgonzola, fontina, parmesan, mozzarella, mustard and paprika. While that seems like a lot for pasta, the ingredients all work in perfect harmony. A sprinkling of chipotle flakes on top gives it some smokiness to help rival that of the beef and pork. The only catch: Owlbear is only open from Wednesday through Sunday, so fulfill your mac and cheese dreams then.

