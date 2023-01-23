Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Yes, we're expecting more snow, but there's also a flurry of arts and entertainment activity landing in the area this last week of January, ranging from a very down-to-earth screening and discussion of The Holly to the elevated ice-sculpting championships up in Breckenridge.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week:
International Snow Sculpture Championships
Monday, January 23, through February 1
Breckenridge
The 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships presented by Toyota return to Breckenridge today, with twelve eams of sculptors from around the world descen ding on the mountain town to carve 12-foot-tall, 25-ton blocks of man-made snow into intricate works of art. The teams will sculpt around the clock during the carving week, which starts at 11 a.m. today and runs through 9 a.m. January 27, creating a temporary outdoor sculpture garden in downtown Breckenridge. The sculptures will remain on view through February 1, and there will be awards ceremonies next weekend, when reservations are required on Saturday only; otherwise, it's wide-open. Get all the details here.
This Time: Companion Plays
Monday, January 23, 7 p.m.
Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company is celebrating its twentieth anniversary with a festival of ten-minute plays written by Curious New Voices playwrights as companion plays to the mainstage production of Alma by Benjamin Benne. For this special celebration, past alums have joined the current Curious New Voices writers, representing the company's world premiere programming from 2004 to 2023. Admission is free; reserve your seat here.
Critique as Radical Love
Thursday, January 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Denver Art Museum Sharp Auditorium, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The Clyfford Still Museum is hosting this panel discussion at the Denver Art Museum, exploring the concept of community, artist Clyfford Still's viewpoints on museum practice, and current issues in the field.
CSM Director Joyce Tsai will moderate a panel that includes Lisa Yun Lee, Sierra Van Ryck deGroot and Seph Rodney. “CSM’s current exhibition, You Select, considers the intersections between Still’s networks and the Museum’s communities,” explains Nicole Cromartie, CSM director of learning and engagement. “While Still was often perceived as difficult, holdings in CSM’s archives demonstrate that he felt strongly about art institutions being better for both artists and patrons. The purpose of critique is to improve. Still wanted museums to improve, and many people today are focused on this work.” Admission is free, but registration is required to attend in-person; it will also livestream. Get the details here.
LEGO Pop-Up
Saturday, January 28, all day, and Sunday, January 29, through 3 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Stanley Marketplace is the site of a couple of events with real family appeal this weekend. The first is a LEGO Pop-up hosted by members of the Colorado/Wyoming LEGO User Group, who'd build a model of a winter festival and carnival to bring awareness to National LEGO Day; the model will remain on view through Sunday.
The Vintage Market by Rogue Market
Saturday, January 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
So Many Roads Museum & Brewhouse, 918 West First Avenue
Denver’s indie markets haven’t skipped a beat since the holidays ended, showing up often at local breweries and other indoor spaces. This weekend, Rogue Market teams up with Ryan Dykstra records, a band of DJs and a healthy lineup of vendors slinging vintage, retro pop culture, psychic readings, artisan goods, vinyl, eats and more at So Many Roads. Register for a ticket at Humanitix and receive a goodie bag at the door.
Far East Center Lunar New Year 2023
Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Far East Center, 333 South Federal Boulevard
The Far East Center is once again pulling out all the stops for the Lunar New Year, including a special new-year street market with red envelopes and exotic holiday fruits in front of the Truong An gift shop, and lion dances breaking out at businesses at the center and along the Little Saigon strip on Federal. Next weekend will usher in the main celebration with an ever-growing schedule of contests, lion and dragon dances, martial arts exhibitions, K-pop and V-pop performances, food and gift vendors and more over two days. Learn more here.
Blaxlanation: A Conversation about Gang Violence in Northeast Denver
Saturday, January 28, 1 to 5 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
During the early 1990s, Northeast Denver was a hotbed of gang activity following the so-called “Summer of Violence” in 1993. Today, Northeast Denver hosts a thriving Black community with Black-owned businesses, restaurants,and a nationally recognized research facility in the Blair-Caldwell Library; the transition is all part of The Holly, a documentary based on Julian Rubinstein's book of the same name. Film producer donnie l. betts, subject Terrance Roberts and director Rubinstein will discuss how capitalism and racism create oppressive systems, such as gang violence, that affect certain communities more than others. It's free to attend (although if you want to see exhibits regular musseum admission is $14); register here.
Sun Valley Neighborhood Memory Project
Saturday, January 28, 1 to 3 p.m.
Fairview Elementary School, 2715 West 11th Avenue
History Colorado’s Museum of Memory initiative visits Sun Valley to gather stories from community members and begin piecing together a people’s history of the underserved neighborhood. Former and continuing residents are invited to share their personal memories about living in Sun Valley that will serve as a template for formal documentation of the Sun Valley Neighborhood Memory Project. Light snacks will be served at the free event.
Lunar New Year at Chi Lin
Saturday, January 28, 4 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
A free Lunar New Year celebration will raise a ruckus in the south parking lot outside Chi Lin restaurant, with lion dancing courtesy of the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center. Inside, auspicious red envelopes will be handed out and Chi Lin will serving up evening drink specials.
And an ongoing bonus:
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Get out and skate in the center of the city! It's free if you bring your own skates, or you can rent at $11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under. It's open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Get details here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]