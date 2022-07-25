Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

The weather may be cooling off, but Denver is still full of hot entertainment options. Catch a movie under the stars, get in the game at Enigma, and gear up for a week of Denver Days celebrations.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around town this week.
ThrillHouse Presents: A Night of Gaming for Gamers One and All
Monday, July 25, 4 p.m. to midnight
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Monday night and nothing to do? Enigma Bazaar bartender Will Salomon, who doubles as Will ThrillHouse, streaming retro gaming host on Twitch, will supervise Enigma’s first-ever free IRL game night. But this event will have games for everyone — in addition to a giant running projection of Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart 8 for group play and tables specific to trading-card games, the bar will have an impressive collection of forty board games, and also encourages a BYO favorite board-game protocol for passionate players. RSVP and learn more here.
Longmont Startup Week
Monday, July 25, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Dry Land Distillers, 519 Main Street, Longmont
Longmont Startup Week, which runs through July 28, kicks off with a free gathering at Dry Land Distillers complete with live music. After that, sessions will be a hybrid of free, virtual programs running from 2:30 to 8 p.m. daily, along with watch parties at the Times Collaborative, 338 Main Street in Longmont. The first thirty people at each party will each get a drink ticket. Find the full schedule here.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Monday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
The Edgewater Public Market is hosting free movies on its lawn on Monday evenings this summer; next up is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The fine print: Only food and drinks from Edgewater Public Market are allowed on the lawn, and because it's not covered by a liquor license, alcoholic beverages are not permitted there, either (though you can pre-game at businesses in the market). Find more details here.
Almost Famous
Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m.
Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues are partnering on a summer movie and music series that will screen Almost Famous on July 26. The pre-show entertainment is a Youth on Record showcase with iZCALLi and Michelle Roquet; Ryan Dykstra Records will be on site with a mobile record shop. Admission is free; RSVP here.
60 Minutes in Space
Wednesday, July 27, 7 p.m.
Ricketson Auditorium, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2201 Colorado Boulevard (and online)
Explore breaking space news with space scientists and hear the latest updates on missions exploring the solar system, rocket launches, astronomy and more. Admission is free at the museum; you can also watch on zoom. Register for the virtual event here.
The Shining
Thursday, July 28, 9 p.m.
Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos Street
Avanti is hosting a free movie night every Thursday, with a showing on its thirty-foot rooftop screen as well as food and drink specials. On July 28, the movie is The Shining; mark your calendar for Mean Girls on August 4, Oceans 11 on August 11, Old School on August 18 and The Big Lebowski on August 25. Find out more here.
Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014
Friday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Before a trip to Cheyenne the next day, Big Boy No. 4014 will be on display at Union Station, with free access to the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, a multimedia walk-through museum on the history of modern railroading. Special-edition Big Boy souvenirs will be for sale in the merchandise tent. Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul heavy freight during World War II, and out of the eight that are still preserved, No. 4014 is the world's only functioning Big Boy. Find out more here.
Denver Boutique Week
Friday, July 29, through Saturday, August 6
Participating Black businesses in Denver
Denver Boutique Week is a free, week-long event that’s all about shopping and introducing you to a group of local, Black-owned small businesses. That list includes everything from a yarn shop to Matter: a book, stationery and gift shop that serves as the retail wing of Matter, a business co-owned by printer/ designer/activists Rick Griffith and Deborah Johnson. Save business cards and receipts from stores you visit to enter a drawing; find details and a complete list of participating businesses here.
Skate History Watch Party
Friday, July 29, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
All Skate Studio, 2691 30th Street, Boulder
Boulder’s All Skate Foundation has a pressure-free approach to teaching and supporting the 21st-century roller-skating crowd that considers each skater — from newbies to accomplished roller dancers —individually, encouraging students to listen to their own bodies as they learn new tricks, with no push toward the competitive skating track. Now there’s a new cog in ASF owner Leann Corbitt’s skating for skating’s sake mentality: the Skate History Watch Party. It's a free potluck, and the films shown focus on different techniques and styles of rolling. Register in advance here.
Denver Days Festival
Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Denver Days, a week of neighborhood celebrations, will start off its tenth-anniversary celebration with a free bash in Civic Center Park that includes a school-supply giveaway, live music from Brothers of Brass, mural art, free vaccinations from Denver Health and other city information booths, a soccer clinic and more. Mayor Michael Hancock will supervise a commemorative tree planting at 10:30 a.m.; at 11:30 a.m., Snarf’s will present the mayor with a ten-foot sandwich, which will then be shared with the public. Find out more about this event and all Denver Days gatherings through the first week of August here.
Day in the Park
Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The fun continues in Civic Center Park on Sunday, when Civic Center Conservancy and the Golden Triangle Creative District are hosting a family-friendly day where you can discover park history. The Nature & Science Curiosity Cruiser and Denver Public Library’s Book Bike will be on hand; there will be an open drum circle as well as free ice cream and other goodies. And the Denver Art Museum will be hosting a free day (make reservations here), so you can plan on spending the afternoon in Civic Center. Find more details on Day in the Park here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]