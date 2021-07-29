Ten More Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Giddy-up, Denver! July is almost over, and we're rounding the bend into August. But there's still plenty of summer fun ahead, including the 25th annual Chicano Music Festival, the Littleton Twilight Criterium and, yes, the granddaddy rodeo of them all up in Cheyenne.

Check our list of ten free events this weekend here, and keep reading for ten more things to do in and around town:



Cheyenne Frontier Days

Through Sunday, August 1

Cheyenne Frontier Days Grounds, Cheyenne

Yeehaw! Cheyenne Frontier Days is back, and Wyoming's biggest town has been bustling for the past week. But there's still plenty of action through the weekend, including concerts, professional rodeos, and drinking and dancing. Get the full schedule and tickets here.



25th Annual Chicano Music Festival & Auction

Now through Sunday, August 1

Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive

Although the July 29 Hall of Fame Nuestra Musica de Colorado concert is sold out (you can still watch it on a livestream!), the celebration continues through the weekend (and the auction continues through August 9). the action includes the Roots Resistance Jam Session at 6:30 p.m. on July 30; the Summer Pachanga party — with music by Chicano Heat and the Rudy Bustos Band — at 6 p.m. July 31; and the Mariachi Brunch at 11 a.m. August 1, with Mariachi El Mensajero, Mariachi El Rey and Mariachi Vasquez, which kicks off another big celebration — Su Teatro's upcoming fiftieth anniversary. Ticket prices vary; find out more here.

"Omega Chi Psi" is part of Brick and Soul. Armando Geneyro

Brick and Soul

Friday, July 30, 2021, 10 to 5 p.m., through July 30, 2022

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Photographer Armando Geneyro’s Brick and Soul joins the lineup at the History Colorado Center, augmenting Building Denver with a gritty, loving portrait of Denver barrio life documenting everything from lowriders and car culture to dancing (and protesting!) in the streets. The show, on the fourth floor of the mezzanine, is included with admission to the museum, $14 — or stop on on August 1, Colorado Day, when the History Colorado Center opens its doors for free. Find out more here.

Punk Rock Saves Lives Happy Hour

Friday, July 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

EastFax Tap, 8001 East Colfax Avenue

With a mental-health crisis booming, the organizers of Punk Rock Saves Lives came together to create events where people can rally for health, social-justice issues and struggles for equal rights. At the group's happy hour at EastFax Tap (once the Hangar Bar!), punks will unite on the patio for music from the Denver band Jukebox Hardknocks, which promises to dish out some "gritty-ass Colfax honkytonk." Yeehaw! Find out more here.

Mo Alexander

Friday, July 30, 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 31, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Colorado Sake Company, 3559 Larimer Street

Ready to laugh? Head to the Denver Comedy Lounge in the backroom of the Colorado Sake Company to enjoy nationally renowned comedian Mo Alexander's two-night stand. Eat sushi while watching the irreverent comic — who is as smart as he is naughty — slay the crowd. With appearances on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City: Memphis and a former Las Vegas show of his own, this master of the mic is sure to tickle your funnybone. Tickets are $14.45 to $20 and available here.

One-Day University

Saturday, July 31, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seawell Ballroom, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Does your brain need a wake-up call? During the One-Day University, Jeremi Suri of the University of Texas will discuss "The Impossible Presidency: Rethinking Our Nation's Highest Office"; Jennifer Keene of Chapman University will take on "Visions of America: The Real Stories Behind Famous Photographs"; and Jessica Payne of University of Notre Dame will talk about "The Science of Sleep and Stress: How they Affect Creativity, Focus, and Memory." Tickets are $159; get all the details and register here.

Littleton Twilight Criterium

Saturday, July 31, 3 to 10:30 p.m.

Downtown Littleton

Things will be rolling in Littleton, where the Littleton Twilight Criterium brings a full day of racing — including professional men’s and women’s races — along with a beer garden, live music (cover band Junior Varsity Three) and a cruiser ride for the family. It's all free, unless you plan to ride with the pros (in which case you must register by 10 p.m. July 29); get all the details here. There's a free welcome reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30, RSVP here.

Continuum

Saturday, July 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

On July 31, the midpoint between the Solstice and the Equinox, the Mercury Cafe will mark the changing of hands from its founder, Marilyn Megenity, to its future stewards. The celebration will include music, dance, poetry and performance honoring the individuals who have made the Mercury a magical part of the community for almost fifty years; artists past and present will be on hand. Suggested donation is $30; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Youth on Record. Buy tickets here.

13th Floor Haunted House Denver Event Staff and Scare Actor Auditions

Saturday, July 31, as well as August 7 and 14

Location TBA

What's better than visiting a haunted house? Working at one! With Halloween on the horizon, the 13th Floor Haunted House will be holding auditions over the next few weekends for actors and staff. No experience is required, though you must love freaking out people, be filled with energy, and embrace the monstrous side of life. To register for an audition and schedule an appointment, go here.

Monster Bash

Sunday, August 1, noon to 6 p.m.

Unser Karting & Events Denver, 7300 Broadway

Buckle up and get ready to race when the Monster Energy Crew rips up the track at Unser Karting & Events. With $15 races, tunes from DJ Cyn, free caffeinated drinks and prize drawings, this is your chance to get into an adult kart and speed till you drop (or win!) So break out your driver's license (they're required and all people under eighteen require a minor waiver filled out by a legal guardian), rev your engines and get in on the action. For more information, steer here.



And two bonus plan-ahead events:



Mid-Summer Night Masquerade Ball

Tuesday, August 3, doors at 6:30 p.m.

Highland Masonic Events Center, 3550 Federal Boulevard

Black Belt Salsa is hosting a bash with a meet-and-greet, live salsa band, group class and performances. Tickets are $20; find out more here.



Civic Center Laughs With Ben Kronberg and Chris Voth

Tuesday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Greek Theater, Civic Center Park

Catch a stand-up show hosted by Ben Kronberg and Chris Voth, and featuring a variety of performers. Free pizza and beer for the first hundred guests! Admission is $15; get tickets here.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.