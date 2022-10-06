Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The weekend starts now: Get out and enjoy a beautiful fall day! Find plenty to do in our list of free activities around town, as well as the new Art Attack.
Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
EPIC Gala at ArtPark
Thursday, October 6, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
RiNo ArtPark, 1950 35th Street
RedLine Contemporary Art was already a treasure before the pandemic, but lately it's proved invaluable. Come celebrate RedLine’s mission of fostering education and engagement between artists and communities to create positive social change. Expect food, drink, performances and plenty of merriment. Individual tickets are $250, but this institution's work is priceless. Find out more here.
Control Group Productions, Canopy
Thursday, October 6, through Sunday, October 9, 6:15 p.m. (also 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)
Aspen Grove Parking Lot, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
You’ll have to act fast to go leaf peeping with Control Group Productions. The immersive performance group’s foothills revery Canopy pops up today, running over the weekend for only six shows. After you hop on a bus at Aspen Grove, Control Group will whisk you away for a lesson in learning to appreciate the role that trees play in the rhythm of nature, told through performance by Caroline Sharkey (who also directs); the experience includes poetry, dance and a live score by Conrad Kehn and Ryan Fiegl of the Playground Ensemble. Get tickets, $30, here...before they're gone like fall leaves.
Zikr Dance Ensemble, Portals
Thursday, October 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village
The Museum of Outdoor Art continues to find new ways to use its new outdoor home at Marjorie Park near Fiddler’s Green. Next up: Portals, a fall performance under the stars by Zikr Dance, led by artistic director and choreographer David Taylor; the show’s set design is enhanced by projections by Deep Space Drive-In and masks and art by George Peters. And there's a second dance, too: In Your Eyes. The Tula’s Tapas food truck will roll into the park for optional snacking, and remember to BYO seating. Find tickets, $20, here.
PlatteForum Ungala RetroFuture 20-Year Anniversary
Friday, October 7, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
The nonprofit PlatteForum youth art-mentoring program has stood the test of time through lots of changes over the past twenty years, including location and leadership. But as its newest regime takes hold, things look good for the future, and that’s something to celebrate. Don’t expect a tame gala, either, because this is an ungala, where anything goes — drag shows, immersive art and time-machine travel. Tickets, sold on an egalitarian sliding scale, start at $25; reserve yours at Eventbrite.
Futurity
Opening Friday, October 7, 7:30 p.m. Run continues through October 30, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
Aurora Fox Arts, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Aurora Fox gives peace a chance with Futurity, a magical folk-rock musical by César Alvarez and The Lisps, who weave a story about a Civil War soldier and a mathematician creating a peace machine with the help of such human pastimes as music and storytelling. In a world where most people around the globe seem at war over something or other, from political disputes to the battlefield, this is a timely and tuneful production. Admission for the Colorado premiere ranges from $15 to $40; reserve tickets here.
Choctoberfest!
Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
Celebrate Halloween early with all the chocolate you’ve ever dreamed of tasting, all under one convenient roof. Like all Colorado Chocolate Fest events, this one is more than a tasting experience, with pudding-eating and apple-bobbing contests, a costume contest, polka music, a beer garden and — to die for — a chocolate martini bar. But still: Everyone gets a free keto-friendly Dr. Bronner’s chocolate bar, and beyond that, dozens of vendors are waiting to serve you everything chocolate. Tickets are $10 at the door (children ages twelve and under get in free), and chocolate sampling tickets are twelve for $10 here. VIP packages are sold out.
Pumpkin Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
Four Mile Park’s Pumpkin Harvest Festival has the perfect formula for a fall family day, with fun things to do and you-pick pumpkins. For kids, there will be old-fashioned prairie games and demonstrations of blacksmithing and other farm work, face-painting and tractor rides, while adults can browse an artisan market, pan for gold or throw an ax. Admission ranges from $10 to $18 (and $33 to $35 VIP) in advance (children six and under admitted free); prices go up a couple of dollars at the gate.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]