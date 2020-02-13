Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

You've spent all your money preparing for Valentine's Day? Not to worry, there are plenty of sweet deals out there. You can stretch both your body and your mind this weekend in Denver, without paying a cent! Here are five options:

Ruby Hill Rail Yard

Open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Daily

Ruby Hill, South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue

For the fourteenth year, the Ruby Hill Rail Yard in Denver's Ruby Hill Park is now open to both snowboarders and skiers. The park is already a favorite for sledders, but this facility sports ten rails and boxes of varying configurations and skill level, as well as some new features for 2020. Ruby Hill Rail Yard was created in 2007 as a joint venture between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, which has been tied to the city since it opened eight decades ago. For nighttime fun, Ruby Hill Rail Yard is illuminated from dusk until 9 p.m., and always absolutely free. Find out more on Facebook.

Mesa Verde: Current Questions and Debates in the Discipline of Southwest Archaeology

Thursday, February 13, 7 p.m.

Hale Science 270, University of Colorado Boulder

The University of Colorado Natural History Museum hosts a panel of speakers who'll discuss Mesa Verde, and its significance to descendant communities and culture at large. Panelists include Scott Ortman, assistant professor of anthropology at CU Boulder; Woody Aguilar, historic preservation officer at San Ildefonso Pueblo; and Tara Travis, curator of collections at Mesa Verde National Park; ?Samantha Fladd, assistant professor and curator of archaeology at CU Boulder, will moderate. Admission is free; find out more at colorado.edu/cumuseum.

Friday 500: Story of a Book, With Jason Flores-Williams

Friday, February 14, 5:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race Street

Jason Flores-Williams is an author, attorney and rabble-rouser who has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post...and on the cover of Westword . He recently opened an office in Mexico City, but somehow has found the time to write four novels, including The Dead Sea, a new book about two autonomous people trying to find meaning in America, a love story in a dying landscape. He'll talk about that book, as well as life in general, at the latest installment in the Friday 500 series; it's preceded by an hour of writing at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for Lighthouse members, and non-members are welcome to visit for free, too...once. Find out more here.

Investigative Journalism in the Time of Trump, with Jim Hightower

Saturday, February 15, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Independent Weekly, as well as Colorado College's Cornerstone Theater and journalism and history departments, will present a free screening of Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins, an award-winning documentary film on the life of firebrand Molly Ivins, the Texas journalist who took on corruption wherever she found it. Nationally syndicated columnist and radio host Jim Hightower, a close friend of Ivins, will introduce the film, and provide insight into her witty, irreverent legacy as well as offer opinions on the current political scene. Register for your seat here.

EXPAND A pair of photos by Dallas Parkins bookend a pair of paintings by Sharon Feder. Michael Warren Contemporary

Buell Art + Music Series: Still. Here.

Monday, February 17, 5 to 7 p.m.

Buell Theatre Balcony, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Fresh off a big show at Michael Warren Contemporary, Sharon Feder and Dallas Parkins will be at an opening reception for their new show, Still. Here., which is part of the Buell Art + Music series. The event will include a performance by Solis, performing works from the Renaissance back to back with new compositions and arrangements from Colorado composers, including Nathan Hall. Admission is free, but you should RSVP here.

And a bonus:

The Colorado Rumble F.C. v. Amarillo Bombers

Saturday, February 15, 7 p.m.

Foothuse Fieldhouse Sports Arena, 3606 South Independence Street

Denver's professional Major Arena Soccer League Division 2 team is hosting an Educators Appreciation Night at its next game, when all local schoolteachers, tutors, trainers and administrators will receive a complimentary ticket; kids under seven are also free. Find out more here.



We'll be updating this post over the weekend. Know of a great free event in or near Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.