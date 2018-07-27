Weekend Warriors: Five Workouts and Wellness Opportunities This Weekend

This is your last chance to sweat during the month of July, and there are plenty of things to do to stay fit across Denver's neighborhoods. Keep reading to learn about yoga with essential oils, workouts that earn you a free beer, and more.
Free Yoga in the Park
Civic Green Park
Saturday, July 28, 8:15 a.m.
There may be dozens of fitness events going on in Denver proper — some free — most weekends, but every Saturday NamasteWorks Yoga + Wellness teams up with the Highlands Ranch Metro District to offer local yogis a practice a little closer to home. More than 200 people regularly show up on their mats in Civic Green Park for this free all-ages practice. Visit the NamasteWorks Yoga + Wellness website to learn more about the free yoga practice, including select Saturdays during which events won’t be held because of conflicting park activities.
Civic Center Fit Fest
Civic Center Park
Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.
A new fitness experience is headed to Civic Center Park this weekend. Fit Fest will bring out a handful of Denver’s most sought-after and experienced fitness instructors and studios for a series of “sweat sessions.” Similar to the McNichols Fit Fest, this event will work in conjunction with Sound Off Colorado headphone technology to offer workout-customized music and instructions. Participants will choose from one of three unique workouts for the first hour — all of which can be modified for any level — and then the group will come together at the end for a yoga cool down. After the sweat sesh, attendees can cruise through the vendor village to sample different products and snacks, as well. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $10, and prices increase to $15 at the door. These sessions will be offered three times — July 28, August 25, and September 22 — and a $30 bundle pack can be purchased for a discounted entrance to all three events. Fun fact: You can bring a friend for free with the purchase of any general admission ticket. Visit the Civic Center Fit Fest website for information on participating studios this weekend or to purchase tickets.
Complimentary LoDo Flow
Colorado Athletic Club — Union Station
Saturday, July 28, 9:30 a.m.
The Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association (LoDoNa) is bringing free yoga (and mimosas) to the Colorado Athletic Club for all its members. After the one-hour class, attendees can head over to Energy Bar and Café for a free mimosa. For those that don’t live within the boundaries of LoDoNa, Historic LoDo, Union Station, Riverfront, and Central Platte Valley communities, the class will be offered for $5 instead. Visit the Eventbrite page for more information or to purchase tickets.
Aerial Yoga and Balancing Oils
Atherial Fitness
Saturday, July 28, 12:15 p.m.
Atherial Fitness is “taking wellness to new heights” this weekend with an aerial yoga and essential oils fusion class. This basic aerial yoga class will be taught by Atherial founder Reba Melandra, and Julie Ulmen will be teaching attendees about the benefits of aromatherapy throughout and after class, as well. Ulmen is a yoga and fitness instructor and frequently incorporates doTERRA essential oils into her yoga practice. Tickets can be purchased online for $20 to reserve your space for the class.
FIT36 HIIT Class
Epic Brewing Company
Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m.
Start your Sunday Funday with a free high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class and a free beer. FIT36 LoDo is taking its signature 36-minute HIIT workout to the Epic Brewing Company’s tap room this weekend. After sweating with the tempting smell of hops all around, hydrate with a free pint from the brewery. FIT36 will be accepting donations to their chosen nonprofit of the month, ATTENDenver, which promotes school attendance and family engagement for Denver students. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.
Do you have an event you'd like us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
