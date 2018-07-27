Weekend Warriors: Five Workouts and Wellness Opportunities This Weekend

This is your last chance to sweat during the month of July, and there are plenty of things to do to stay fit across Denver's neighborhoods. Keep reading to learn about yoga with essential oils, workouts that earn you a free beer, and more.

Free Yoga in the Park

Civic Green Park

Saturday, July 28, 8:15 a.m.

There may be dozens of fitness events going on in Denver proper — some free — most weekends, but every Saturday NamasteWorks Yoga + Wellness teams up with the Highlands Ranch Metro District to offer local yogis a practice a little closer to home. More than 200 people regularly show up on their mats in Civic Green Park for this free all-ages practice. Visit the NamasteWorks Yoga + Wellness website to learn more about the free yoga practice, including select Saturdays during which events won’t be held because of conflicting park activities.

EXPAND Join Jillian Keaveny and other instructors this weekend. Fit Fest Facebook Page

Civic Center Fit Fest

Civic Center Park

Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.

A new fitness experience is headed to Civic Center Park this weekend. Fit Fest will bring out a handful of Denver’s most sought-after and experienced fitness instructors and studios for a series of “sweat sessions.” Similar to the McNichols Fit Fest, this event will work in conjunction with Sound Off Colorado headphone technology to offer workout-customized music and instructions. Participants will choose from one of three unique workouts for the first hour — all of which can be modified for any level — and then the group will come together at the end for a yoga cool down. After the sweat sesh, attendees can cruise through the vendor village to sample different products and snacks, as well. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $10, and prices increase to $15 at the door. These sessions will be offered three times — July 28, August 25, and September 22 — and a $30 bundle pack can be purchased for a discounted entrance to all three events. Fun fact: You can bring a friend for free with the purchase of any general admission ticket. Visit the Civic Center Fit Fest website for information on participating studios this weekend or to purchase tickets.