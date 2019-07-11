Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Seven Free)

Strapped for cash? Not to worry: There are plenty of things to do around town over the next few days that won't break the bank. You can get active, give back...and drink lots of beer. Here are ten of the best bargain entertainment opportunities in Denver this weekend, seven free!

Country and Bluegrass Concert Series

Thursday, July 11, 7 to 10 p.m.

ViewHouse Centennial

Free

Every Thursday evening this summer, bluegrass and country music has been filling the ViewHouse in Centennial. This week, Denver-based four-piece country band Union Gray will take the stage for a hand-clapping, foot-stomping set. The music is free, and if you arrive early for happy hour, you can enjoy a $3 beer or $5 glass of wine or a select cocktail. Cowgirls who stay late can drink for free at ladies' night, from 9 p.m. to midnight. As a bonus, every Thursday you can enter to win a pair of tickets to the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista. For a complete schedule, visit the Concert Series page on the ViewHouse website.

Celebrate fifty years of rides. Courtesy of RTD

RTD Rockin' Anniversary Party

Friday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wynkoop Plaza

Free

On July 1, 1969, the Regional Transportation District was established, providing public transportation in fifteen districts of metro Denver. On July 12, RTD will host a celebration for all the people who've ridden the bus/train over the past five decades, with speakers, food trucks, music and other family-friendly activities on Wynkoop Plaza outside of Union Station. For more information, visit the RTD website.

Pure Imagination Lemonade Stand

Friday, July 12, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Curtis

Free

The Curtis is serving up a special event to celebrate Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, now playing at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. In the lobby of the hotel, the Pure Imagination Lemonade Stand will give out sugary beverages to kids, while adults can spike their drinks with complimentary booze. Cast members will join the party from 2 to 2:30 p.m. to mix and mingle with fans. The Curtis is also hosting a Scrumdiddlyumptious Ticket Drop contest and has hidden four pairs of tickets to the performance on Sunday, July 14, along with vouchers for an overnight stay at the hotel, somewhere downtown. Follow the Curtis on Facebook and Instagram for clues.

Mingle with Author Nic Stone at fiction Beer Company this Friday. Courtesy of Nic Stone

Writer Meet-Up With Nic Stone

Friday, July 12, 5 to 7 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company

Free

Spend happy hour with best-selling author Nic Stone at Fiction Beer Company. She's published three books including Dear Martin, which earned the number-three spot on the New York Times bestsellers list in 2017. The meet-and-greet is free, which means you can afford to buy a beer and maybe one of the vegan specialties at the Truthful Bites food truck. Stone will also be at the Tattered Cover at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13; that event is also free, but registration is required.

Be the Match Fundraiser

Friday, July 12, 5 to 11 p.m.

Denver Art Society

$10

Be the Match has a mission: to match those who need bone marrow with those who donate it. The Denver Art Society is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money and awareness for this important nonprofit, complete with live music, food and a cash bar; buy some original art and the money will go to the cause. Representatives from Be the Match will be on hand to answer questions. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.

Global Sports Bra Squad Day

Saturday, July 13, 9 to 10 a.m.

Union Station

Free

The hashtag #sportsbrasquad started as a way to empower women to shed their shirts while they sweat. Over time, it's become a slogan for being comfortable in your own skin. Around the country this weekend, there will be group workouts where athletes will be encouraged to ditch their shirts. In Denver, women and men who want to support the cause will be going on a three-mile run starting at Union Station...and neither men nor women are required to run in a sports bra. The goal of #sportsbrasquad is to empower people just as they are.

Antique and Vintage Collectibles Market

Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ranch Events Complex

$5

Antiques dealers from twelve states will be under one roof this weekend, selling everything from oak furniture to Western and Native American goods, pottery, postcards, vintage toys and antique kitchenware. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Loveland Antique Show website.

You've earned the right to have that beer. Danielle Lirette

Yoga and Beers

Saturday, July 13, 10 to 11 a.m.

Station 26 Brewing

Free

Start the weekend right at Station 26, which will offer a free yoga class accompanied by live music. The class begins right at ten, but the bar will start pouring at eleven, so you can buy yourself a reward for the workout. You've earned it!

Denver Beer Co's Annual Summer Block Party

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Denver Beer Co.

Free

Spend your Saturday partying with Denver Beer Co at its fourth annual Summer Block Party. The day will be filled with live music, food trucks, games, gear demos, free swag and giveaways — and beer, of course, as well as Denver Beer Co's brand-new O&A hard seltzer. Admission is free, but bring cash for the many vendors...and those beers.

Unity Arts Show

Sunday, July 14, noon to 11 p.m.

Dickens Opera House

$5

Local jewelers and artists will be selling their work to help women in need in Boulder Country, shop and listen to live music at the same time. A portion of the cover and sales will go to A Women's Work. Purchase tickets on the Dickens Opera House website or at the door.



