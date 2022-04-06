Don't judge this place by the cartoon chicken logo that looms over the entryway. This Woody's, a sparsely decorated strip-mall joint in Westminster (which is not affiliated with the Aurora or Arvada locations), sees a steady flow of diners who fill the booths and long tables. They flock here not for the wings (though there are a couple of varieties available), but for the binder full of dishes with their roots in the Indochina peninsula. Much of the Woody's staff hails from Cambodia, the source of many of these dishes, but there are also items whose origins lie in Thailand, Vietnam, China and Laos. From Thai duck larb to canh chua, a Vietnamese sweet-and-sour fish soup, a stop here is a crash course in Asian cuisine.