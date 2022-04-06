What started as a home hobby turned into an award-winning business for Daniel and Talia Haykin, who officially opened Haykin Family Cider in February 2018. Unlike at most cideries, apples here are treated much like grapes in winemaking, with a focus on highlighting single, heirloom varietals with names like Redlove, Dabinett and Porter's Perfection — several of which are grown locally. The sparkling beverages are available in liquor stores as well as the cidery's tasting room, where they're poured from Champagne-like bottles.