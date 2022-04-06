Mimosas by the bottle? Check. Novelty cocktails with fun names? Check. A full menu of actual food options (eggs Benedict! Breakfast tacos! Lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes!)? Check. Jaw-dropping drag entertainers? Check. The Triangle serves up drag brunches with a different theme — think anything from Legally Blonde to the discography of Janet Jackson — every Sunday. Tables are available for parties of two, four, six or eight guests, and the cover fee is per table instead of per person (around $5 a head if you split it). And if you need extra time to sleep off your hangover, there are both morning and afternoon shows.