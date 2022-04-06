Since quitting her executive-chef job of twenty years, practicing her dumpling skills for the better part of a year, building out a food truck and launching Yuan Wonton in late 2019, chef Penelope Wong has been serving some of the best food on wheels — and in Denver, period. Through the pandemic, she navigated ways to deliver her much sought-after dumplings and other specials safely, moving to a pre-ordering system with pick-up times. Now she's back to more regular services, with customers happily waiting in line for whatever Wong's got on the menu that day. The pro move is to order one of everything so you don't miss out on anything.instagram.com/yuanwonton