Filled with art, items from local makers for sale and boundless good vibes, the Noshery is more than a cafe; it's a neighborhood hub for the Northside — and don't you dare call the area by any other name. Co-owner Justa Ward Alvarez is just as passionate about the neighborhood's history and future as she is about pastries, pies and custom birthday cakes for kids of the cafe's regulars — of which there are many. Whether you're popping in for a latte or lunch, the Nosh will be there for you with scratch-made food, a caffeine fix and a friendly face.