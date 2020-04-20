 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
It's 4:20 at least two times per day, and once per year in a very big way.EXPAND
It's 4:20 at least two times per day, and once per year in a very big way.
Scott Lentz

Forty-Two Classic Weed Strains for Celebrating 4/20

Herbert Fuego | April 20, 2020 | 12:18pm
AA

Whether it's April 20 or 4:20 p.m., there's always a 4/20 close at hand.  But it wasn't always so easy to freely celebrate this cannabis tradition...and in some states, it still isn't.

A lot of work was needed to legalize recreational cannabis in Colorado, following early efforts to legitimize medical marijuana. If you want to burn one on 4/20 or at 4:20 in honor of these pot pioneers, here are 42 classic strains, with a few specific varieties named after cannabis activists.

Chemdawg

Related Stories

Jack Herer

Sour Diesel

NYC Diesel

Super Lemon Haze

UK Cheese

Bubblegum

San Fernando Valley OG Kush

UK Cheese
UK Cheese
Herbert Fuego

Bubba Kush

Strawberry Cough

Lavender

LA Confidential

Blueberry

Lemon Skunk

Afghani

Durban Poison

Chocolope

Amnesia Haze

Colombian Gold

Amnesia Haze
Amnesia Haze
Herbert Fuego

Flo

Vanilla Kush

OG Kush

Cherry Pie

Headband

Banana Kush

Charlotte's Web

Skunk #1

Bruce Banner

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Trainwreck

Hindu Kush

Northern Lights

Purple Kush
Purple Kush
Herbert Fuego

Tahoe OG

Jenny Kush

Marijuana Deals Near You

AK-47

Purple Kush

Granddaddy Purple

Grape Ape

Medocino Purps

Purple Haze

Grapefruit

Orange Kush

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.