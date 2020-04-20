Forty-Two Classic Weed Strains for Celebrating 4/20

Whether it's April 20 or 4:20 p.m., there's always a 4/20 close at hand. But it wasn't always so easy to freely celebrate this cannabis tradition...and in some states, it still isn't.
A lot of work was needed to legalize recreational cannabis in Colorado, following early efforts to legitimize medical marijuana. If you want to burn one on 4/20 or at 4:20 in honor of these pot pioneers, here are 42 classic strains, with a few specific varieties named after cannabis activists.
NYC Diesel
Super Lemon Haze
UK Cheese
Bubblegum
Strawberry Cough
Lavender
LA Confidential
Blueberry
Lemon Skunk
Afghani
Durban Poison
Chocolope
Amnesia Haze
Colombian Gold
Flo
Vanilla Kush
OG Kush
Cherry Pie
Headband
Banana Kush
Charlotte's Web
Bruce Banner
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Trainwreck
AK-47
Purple Kush
Granddaddy Purple
