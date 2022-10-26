Why Colorado Tokers Love 92 OG

Ever get stuck at the bar with an old guy who won't shut up about his days of athletic glory? You can't verify if this weirdo won a high school game against John Elway, but there's no point in protesting his claims. So let Uncle Rico tell you about how far he threw a football in 1982. At this point, it's probably all he's got.The cannabis world is full of Uncle Ricos, boasting about the Purple Thai or Panama Red they smoked before a Van Halen show. Then you actually buy a gram of Purple Thai in Amsterdam and realize how loose, leafy and weak that weed was compared to today's cannabis. On the surface, 92 OG sounds like it's celebrating a thirtieth birthday and on the verge of Uncle Rico status. But the Colorado creation is far from old, and nothing if not timeless.92 OG was bred in the mid-2010s by the Bank, which pheno-hunted OG Kush cuts until it came across one most similar to the early OG Kush that rose to fame in California's San Fernando Valley. While the Bank's dispensaries, known as the Clinic, are no longer around as of October 2022, you can still find 92 OG from a few Colorado growers. Thank the cannabis gods, too, because this OG is more G than most.There are plenty of OG extensions out there bearing strong representations of the family tree — or there were, anyway. As yields and harvest time dictate the majority of growing decisions, a good ol' bag of OG Kush is harder to find. Although not technically the original, 92 OG has the musty, earthy and piney qualities of three strains packed into one. Despite such in-your-face sensory qualities, however, 92 OG's high is approachable, euphoric and, dare I say it...productive.This is a classic OG, so expect small, dense forest-green nugs that range from pebble-shaped to foxtailed. Although stemmy because of the bud structure, 92 OG is relatively dense, with small but noticeable amber trichome coverage.Sweet and musty at first, 92 OG's initial aromatic punch teeters on the point of rancid, but the reminder of Grandpa's gym socks doesn't last for long. Thick, resinous notes of juniper, wet wood and skunk have a dank effect on the nose that so many other strains have since tried to replicate.92 OG is slightly more woody and spicy on the tongue than in the nostrils — usually just another indication of myrcene — but the taste lines up close to the smell. Hints of pine and dank, skunky flavors are present and impactful, and leave that OG flavor lingering around after the joint is done.A hefty portion of users report that 92 OG is relaxing to the point of sedation, but I find it to be much more malleable. The high allows me to focus on what's in front of me for hours without much of a comedown or any stoned overthinking, and the physical effects don't go unnoticed, either. I get both physical relief and a mental burst from 92 OG, but there is an inevitable fall-off, so I tend to save it for after-work activities.We've recently spotted 92 OG at A Cut Above, Bgood, Doc's Apothecary, Happy Camper, the Herbal Cure, Karmaceuticals and Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., and can only hope that more stores are carrying the strain. Hidden City Cannabis, Lama Brand and Natty Rems grow cuts of 92 OG, but I prefer Lama's for an uplifting afternoon session. The Denver-area grower has already proven it can do the classics justice with Sour Diesel and Chem strains, and the resinous, sock-like aroma of its 92 OG will remind you of smoking blunts with Dr. Dre'sCD playing. Green Treets and Natty Rems also produce extracted versions of 92 OG.