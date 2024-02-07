Why Colorado Tokers Love Divinity 35

The first time I opened my jar of Divinity 35, I knew I had purchased a dud. The dark, misshapen buds were underwhelming in every sensory department, and breaking them apart did little to please my nose. Never one to waste an open beer or unfinished plate, though, I knew this hybrid of Divine Gelato #3 and OGKBV2 (OG Kush Breath Volume 2) was still going to be in my lungs for the next week.
Thank God my parents didn't raise a quitter, because Divinity 35 reminded me that wealth and beauty aren't everything.
Sometimes I get so consumed with terps and trichomes, I forget that the high is why I'm smoking weed in the first place. The aromatic and flavorful qualities often play a bigger role in the whole process than we admit, but it's not like we're eating steak and shrimp here. I'll pass on a satisfied palate if the high is top-tier, but most growers don't pursue such strains. That isn't a formula for winning cannabis cups or gaining Instagram followers.
I love a good surprise, however, and once you get past Divinity 35's plain qualities and embrace it in all its homeliness, then you, too, will see the true light. I felt centered and at peace immediately after my first smoke, and quickly forgot that the strain is a solid five in the looks department and smells like my dad's dusty workbench. This high is consistently fantastic, and I've tasted worse.
Not only does Divinity 35 calm my nerves, but the high is equal parts creative and motivating. It's the right combination to help me deal with anxiety, assholes in public and other daily stressors without making me overly stoned, hungry or tired. Don't smoke this expecting the classic couch or munchies experience, but anyone looking for an afternoon pick-me-up or pre-chore toke should consider joining the flock of Divinity 35. Caffeine was always a false idol, anyway.
Looks: The few cuts of Divinity 35 I've seen produced oblong, moderately dense buds that lack trichomes. That won't win a modeling contract by today's standards, but it's not outright ugly. Just dull.
Smell: Distinct hints of wood, soy sauce and tobacco inflame my nostrils, and those dry qualities are followed by even drier notes of pine and gas. If the smell were more potent, Divinity 35 would qualify as a good "manly" musk, because it's an interesting mix of characteristics I typically find in a masculine candle, but it's too weak.
Flavor: Uncovering Divinity 35's flavor is much harder than locating any distinct aromatic qualities. This is a bland smoke overall, but there are hints of wood and earthy Kush lingering around in the aftertaste, with slight notes of bergamot tea, as well.
Effects: Divinity 35's high is a true centrist, playing almost perfectly between mental relaxation and physical spirit. The strain's ability to relieve stress is undefeated so far, yet I've never felt deflated or tired after smoking it. Anything will make you dumb and groggy after one hit too many, but Divinity 35 is a safe strain for new users looking for a fun daytime puff and a dependable stash addition for the productive stoner.
Where to find it: Divinity 35 has recently been spotted at 1136 Yuma, Berkeley Dispensary, the Center, Cherry Peak, Elite Cannabis, Golden Meds, the Green Solution, Lightshade, the Lodge, Lova, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Police & Thieves, Rocky Road, Social Cannabis, Stadium Gardens, Standing Akimbo and Twin Peaks Dispensary, but more dispensaries probably carry it.
Iion Cannabis grows the vast majority of Divinity 35 flower available in the Denver area, while Eureka sells Divinity 35 pre-rolls in dispensaries across Colorado, and Green Dot Labs makes a limited number of Divinity 35 hydrocarbon extracts. Dialed In has made gummies infused with Divinity 35 rosin, as well.
