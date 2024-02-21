Why Colorado Tokers Love Lemonhead Delight

The taste of soap after trying Turkish Delight for the first time still lingers in my mouth. I felt so betrayed. How could something so bright and covered in powdered sugar taste like that? It's got "delight" in the name, for crying out loud. Well, I came to find out that this pink soap cube was rosewater-flavored, and just one of many Turkish Delight varieties. Once I tried some orange-colored coconut concoction, I found that Turkish Delight was indeed delightful.
Maybe Lemonhead Delight deserved the same chance.
A mix of Ice Box Pie and Early Orange from Colorado breeder FreeWorld Genetics, Lemonhead Delight sounds like a sour, creamy cannabis combination that would help me clean the house after work — and that's exactly what it was, but only after I tried the strain a third time.
My first two purchases of Lemonhead Delight were bland, and the high was nothing special, but both those buys were buds from a wholesale grow that has since gone under. More notable cultivations have shown interest in Lemonhead Delight over the last month, however, and I'm fresh off a solid run with Early Riser, another FreeWorld Genetics creation.
Lemonhead Delight is popular among growers thanks to potent cannabinoid production in a short flowering time, so it's no surprise the strain spans a far spectrum of cultivation talent. Competent gardens have shown what the strain is capable of, though, and anyone looking for a dose of curiosity or creativity in the afternoon only needs one or two hits of Lemonhead Delight to change their mood.
Looks: Lemonhead Delight's buds are on the looser side. While that may dock style points for some, I think it looks like Lemon Haze on steroids, which is more than eye-catching enough for me. The buds are bright green and cloaked in sharp trichomes, and they produce a huge yield of kief in the grinder, too.
Smell: Like squeezing one fresh off the tree, Lemonhead Delight pumps out clear notes of lemon and rubbery, bitter citrus rind. Hints of a creamy funk, more sweet than cheesy, play well with the sour citrus profile, almost like an old lemon meringue pie.
Flavor: Lemonhead Delight's flavor mimics the aroma effectively. Those sweet, creamy, funky notes are even stronger, and the skunky lemon curd flavor is an easy choice for a sweet tooth partial to lemon desserts. There's just enough of a dry, earthy bite on the back end for balance, too.
Effects: I typically receive a jolt of energy and can-do attitude on Lemonhead Delight, but the potency can put me in a zombie hole sometimes, and the effects don't always kick in immediately. Smoke it patiently and wait a few minutes before that next hit, though, and it's a hit of lemon lift or morning thunder.
Where to find it: We've spotted Lemonhead Delight at Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Alto, Apothecary Farms, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Chronic Therapy, Colorado Harvest Company, Cookies, Dank, Elite Cannabis, the Farm, Fresh Baked, Golden Meds, the Green Solution, Green Tree Medicinals, JARS Cannabis, Hash House, the Herbal Cure, Herban Underground, the Joint, Kaya Cannabis, Lakeshore Cannabis, the Lodge, Pure Dispensary, Police & Thieves, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Road, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Solace Meds, Spark Dispensary, Standing Akimbo, Trees, Unity Road, Verde Natural and Xclusive Cannabis. FreeWorld Genetics sells clones and seeds of the strain at a handful of Colorado dispensaries as well, so you can grow your own at home.
Apothecary Farms, Kaya, Meraki and Nobo all grow versions of Lemonhead Delight sold in Colorado dispensaries, but you can find in-house cuts at Apothecary Farms, Kaya and Herban Underground. Apothecary Extracts, the extraction arm of Apothecary Farms, and Denver Dab Co., El Sol, Glacier Concentrates, HRVST, Sano Gardens, Ten Six and TS Labs have all made various forms of Lemonhead Delight concentrates, too.
