Strain Reviews Why Colorado Tokers Love Sudz Few strains have such a layered aroma. By Herbert Fuego January 24, 2024 Sudz creates a rich, long-lasting lather for the lungs. Herbert Fuego

SpongeBob SquarePants, I never caught colds or the flu — I got the suds. Now Denver dispensaries have it, too, but this isn't a bad infection. Quite the opposite, in fact: I want these Sudz to spread.



Given how popular the Soap became a few years ago and all of the chemical-laden rainbow bubbles some soap creates, I was surprised that Sudz was a new strain. But who cares? This detergent is far from unscented, and the high stays fresh for hours. If you know a guy who knows a guy who went to the dispensary once, put out an APB: Sudz needs to be inhaled.



My nose deserves credit here, because it instantly recognized the depth and power behind Sudz, and that typically translates to a sublime high. If only my nostrils had been quick enough to recognize the danger of rolling and sparking up while wearing a hoodie. That sweet, astringent, skunky combination soaked into my thick cotton mix and stayed there until I relented and threw it in the washing machine. Sometimes you need to fight fire with fire, or Sudz with suds.



Looks: I see a lot of Runtz influence, but with more body and density to the buds. The heavy trichome coverage on Sudz is more oily than frosty or sharp, however, with a sheen of resin enhancing the wintergreen and purple calyxes.



Smell: A sharp sweetness hits up front, but a skunky, chemical-forward mixture slides in quickly, followed by hints of lemongrass and floral notes. Few strains have such a layered aroma, but that's not even all of it. At the end of each sweet, funky, gassy and flowery sniff, a strong minty finish awaits.



Flavor: The funkiness in Sudz increases upon combustion, but it's balanced out by sweet (and surprise) tastes of berries and citrus, as well as a strong combination of skunky and chemical flavors. Hints of dough and mint come around after exhaling, eventually mixing with the skunk notes for a strong aftertaste.



Effects: Although the high makes focusing difficult at times, Sudz is prime for daytime. My mood instantly rises, my curiosity and sociability improve, and my willingness to try new things doesn't cease. Distractions come by the dozen, though, so be prepared to start a few unfinished projects or lose your train of thought mid-sentence. The sustained euphoria and blind interest fit both indoors and outdoors, but be careful about smoking Sudz before bedtime. Without distractions or stimulation, the active high often takes my brain down uncomfortable memory lane.



Where to find it: We've seen Sudz at the Center, Colorado Harvest Company, Den-Rec, Green Dragon, Green Valley Dispensary, Kind Care of Colorado, LivWell Enlightened Health, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Oasis Cannabis Superstores, PotCo, Rocky Road, Solace Meds, Star Buds and Trees, but more stores carry it or soon will, hopefully. Boulder Built, in collaboration with genetics provider Say Trees, has an incredible cut of Sudz out right now, and Veritas Fine Cannabis has also grown the strain. Sunshine Extracts makes a handful of Sudz variants in rosin form, too, including Rainbow Sudz and Wesley Sudz. I haven't tried the Veritas version yet, but Boulder Built's Say Trees collab is a home run, and easily worth the $40 for an eighth.



