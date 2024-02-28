Strain Reviews Why Colorado Tokers Love Mr. Nasty That's Sir Nasty, to you. By Herbert Fuego February 28, 2024 Mr. Nasty brings a cleaner high than you’d think. Herbert Fuego

Nostrils and tastebuds that lean toward candy and fruity strains probably won't appreciate Mr. Nasty. He's a stinky bastard that reminds me more of onions, grandpas or a well-seasoned locker room than anything covered in sugar. Even savory strain lovers might be surprised at the pungent, aromatic blend of fresh asphalt, onions and juniper, which are amplified by the heavy resin production that Mr. Nasty is notorious for.



Once you get past the smell and flavor, Mr. Nasty tends to provide a dependable high for stressful situations and hard days. The munchies had minimal impact, and the physical drain could have been a lot worse, too, which is rare for a strain with such potency. When I keep my meetings with Mr. Nasty to one or two hits, I'm able to glide over daily problems and stressors while still completing tasks, all with a stupid grin on my face. A full joint to the dome leaves me dry-mouthed and lost in my own home, however, so go slow with this strain or your day could get nasty after all — and so will your pipe, because this old man is coated in trichomes.



Looks: Already bright green to begin with, Mr. Nasty looks like it could glow in the dark underneath a bright layer of trichomes. The oblong, chunky buds and thick outer layer of resin remind me of GMO, but with more density and bud structure.



Smell: You either like it or you don't, and there's no in between. Mr. Nasty pelts the nose with zesty jabs of onions, rubber and pine toward the end, giving the strain funky, meaty and herbal qualities. But the strain's high resin content can change the smell quite a bit.



Flavor: Mr. Nasty's smoke is an acquired taste because of the high THC count, and the flavor evokes images of beef and burnt-tire stew. Add a sprinkle of hash and an earthy aftertaste to the mix, though, and it's a stew that a lot of experienced stoners will appreciate.



Effects: The high is clean and relaxing, but it's not guaranteed to put me out. Lower tolerances might feel the physical blow more than regular users, but it's still not going to burn through energy like GMO or heavier nighttime strains. Keep Mr. Nasty around for creative blocks, shitty days or a pick-me-up.



Where to find it: We've caught Mr. Nasty at Boulder Wellness Center, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Canna City, the Center, Cherry Peak, Colorado Harvest Company, Fresh Cannabis, Frost Exotic, Green Dragon, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, the Herbal Cure, Kaya Cannabis, Kind Care of Colorado, L'Eagle, Lova, Lowell Gardens, Medicine Man, Native Roots, Nature's Herbs and Wellness, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Park Hill Gardens, Pure Harvest, Reefer Madness, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Road, Twin Peaks Dispensary, Verts Neighborhood Dispensary and Xclusive Cannabis, but more dispensaries probably carry it.



Billo and Boulder Built have both grown Mr. Nasty for stores around Colorado, with



Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email [email protected]. As an appetizing name, Mr. Nasty doesn't score very high. At best, he's a niche and questionable porn star. At worst, Mr. Nasty sounds like a serial-killing clown. Pop open a jar of this resin-laden mix of GMO and Grease Monkey, and you'll think that Mr. Nasty is aptly named. After the strain melts away your anxiety and stress, though, you'll respect Mr. Nasty more. By the end of the session, you might even start calling him Sir Nasty, as I do.

Boulder Built's cut very prevalent right now. Colorado Harvest Co., High Plainz and Nature's Herbs and Wellness grow in-house versions of the strain, while Billo, Dadirri, the Happy Camper, Mile High Xtractions, Nomad Extracts and Tastebudz make extractions from Mr. Nasty, too. Although I've never tried any of the extractions, Boulder Built's flower is a powerful and stanky interpretation of the strain.