Why Colorado Tokers Love Moonbow

Ever since Big Boi ditched Dave Chappelle on Chappelle's Show, "We goin' to the moon, bitch. Peace" has been one of my favorite things to say before lighting up a blunt. The stankier the weed, the more likely I am to say it. That isn't exactly a fair expectation to hold Moonbow to, but anything with Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos genetics is born on second base, anyway.
Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos are two stud strains that have built loyal followings among growers and users alike, with the former heavily responsible for legal weed's current candy terp craze and the latter a large player in the Cookies domination a few years ago. Mixing two modern yet different breeding heavyweights in Moonbow sounded intriguing at worst and a big payoff in my bong at best. Spending a few days with the strain pushed me more toward impressed than underwhelmed, but I hadn't reached the stars yet. Turns out that's only because my aim was off.
Once I finally accepted Moonbow for what it is — an exceptional smoke for stress relief and berry-candy flavors — I began to rely on it for after-work sessions. The calming effects never start hot, but gradually mount into a loose, easygoing high that works well in happy-hour situations. Stay limited to one or two hits, and you might not even notice your eyes getting puffy and a smile starting to form. It's happening, though, and thanks to Moonbow's creeper high and strong munchies, that cake-eating grin lasts for a long time.
Moonbow might not have slingshotted me into outer space with the psychedelic effects I had originally hoped for, but the tasty strain's marathon high may have carried me longer than a kief-covered bong rip of something like Oreoz or Black Velvet ever could. Slow and steady wins the race here.
Looks: Dense, bulbous and prone to getting hairy, Moonbow's circular buds and heavy load of pistils give it an odd look even for today's cannabis. It's flashier in the grow, however, with bright wintergreen buds and dark, midnight-purple fan leaves.
Smell: Moonbow reminds me of what I imagine a candy shop smelled like in the ’60s. Hints of fruit, sugar, licorice and chalky floral notes explode in my nostrils upon opening a jar. After getting over the initial shock, I pick up more candy-like hints of berries than anything, but suggestions of apples, pears and a nutty, earthy back end consistently show up, too.
Flavor: A thick combination of berries and sugar is slightly tempered by floral flavors that remind me of roses and Kush, but acidic hints of citrus and pears bring those sweet notes back around.
Effects: I wouldn't plan on scaling a mountain after smoking Moonbow, but the high is much more peaceful than sedating. The calming disposition and constant munchies are better suited for nighttime use, though, and the strong stress relief works well at day's end, too. After a sustained two- to three-hour high, I often find myself stretching, yawning and looking for a pillow.
Where to find it: A Cut Above, Berkeley Dispensary, the Center, Cherry Peak, Colorado Harvest Company, the Dab by Silverpeak, Good Chemistry, Greenfields, Green Cross of Cherry Creek, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Karing Kind, Kind Love, Lightshade, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Medicine Man, Oasis Cannabis Superstore, Rocky Mountain High, Rocky Road, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Terrapin Care Station and Verts Neighborhood Dispensary.
Indico, 710 Labs and Willie's Reserve all have versions of Moonbow flower in Colorado dispensaries, and Hi-Fuel grows a mystery strain called Moon Blow with similar qualities. Concentrate Supply Co. extracts Moonbow wax, while 710 Labs makes a variety of Moonbow concentrates and infused joints, from Rick Simpson Oil to Pesry rosin and pre-rolls. Dialed In makes gummies from Moonbow rosin, as well. Anything from 710 Labs has been a fruity, floral delight.
