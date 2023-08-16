Why Colorado Tokers Love Peach Maraschino

Grapes and various citrus offerings are usually the first fruits that come to mind when considering cannabis connections, but peaches are in season all year at dispensaries, too. And as peaches started taking over Colorado produce sections this summer, I couldn't help but notice more and more peach strains.
Peach Crescendo, Peach Lemonade, Peach Oblivion, Peach Pie, Peach Pit, Peach Ringz and Peach Runtz are all on multiple dispensary menus right now, while Georgia Pie, a delicious peach-adjacent creation, is one of my favorite strains of the last five years. Level 10, a wholesale cultivation, has even named a strain Palisade Peach after Colorado's famous variety. However, the most popular stoned fruit in dispensaries right now might be Peach Maraschino.
Peach Maraschino is a mix of Cherry Punch and Peach Crescendo, another popular branch of Peach pot, from mysterious breeder Lovin' in Her Eyes. Careful to hide her identity, the Colorado cannabis creator is gaining ground after partnerships with popular growers and genetics providers showcased strains like Banana Ice Pop and Pearl Cadillac. Peach Maraschino could be the biggest hit so far, with over a dozen growers, extractors and pre-roll brands now selling jars and joints.
Still, I wouldn't call Peach Maraschino the most peachy strain out there. I get a more sugarcoated profile off the strain, which probably helps its popularity, given the candy wave that growers are riding right now. There's enough stone fruit flavor in there to qualify for peach season, though, and the high makes for a great aperitif.
Looks: Mossy green with amber and opaque trichomes, Peach Maraschino's plants have dark mauve fan leaves and moderately dense buds. Those nugs can definitely stretch, though.
Smell: After opening a jar of Peach Maraschino, peach rings and rubbery funk tend to take over my nostrils, though some batches I've come across have hints of cherries or plums or a minty pop up front.
Flavor: Peach Maraschino's candy-like fruitiness isn't as loud in the smoke. I still experience notes of apricots and peaches upon the exhale, but with more of a dank, hashy and gassy background.
Effects: Peach Maraschino can lean on the physically relaxing side, but I find the effects creative, joyful and focus-friendly. Although munchies do hit impressively hard, the yawning won't come for a couple of hours. The high is well suited for a night with close friends or as a pre-dinner joint.
Where to find it: We've recently seen Peach Maraschino at Affinity Dispensary, Boulder Wellness Center, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Canna Botica, Cannabis Station, Colorado Harvest Company, Cookies, Doc's Apothecary, Elements, Fresh Baked, Golden Meds, Good Chemistry, Green Dragon, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Greenfields, Harvest House, the Herbal Cure, Helping Hands, JAD's Mile High Smoke, the Joint, Karing Kind, Karmaceuticals, Leiffa, Local Product of Colorado, the Lodge, Lova, Lowell Gardens, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Mighty Tree, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, RiNo Supply Co., Rocky Mountain High, Social Cannabis, Spark Dispensary, Stadium Gardens, Unity Road and Xclusive Cannabis.
Peach Maraschino flower from Fun Station, Indico, Leiffa and Natural Remedies, as well as hash-coated flower from Dadirri, are in Denver pot shops right now; Good Chemistry and Lit both have in-house cuts. Dadirri, Haze Silver and Made in Xiaolin sell pre-rolled joints and cannagars with Peach Maraschino, while Denver Dab Co., Haze Silver, Leiffa, Natty Rems, West Edison and White Mousse extract the strain into various forms of hash.
Indico is my favorite widely available cut of Peach Maraschino, but Good Chemistry's take on it, at $25 an eighth, is tough to beat. Both have an aromatic blend of sugary candy and stone fruit, but Indico has a welcome layer of funk, too. Cannagars from Made in Xiaolin, tightly rolled with multiple grams of flower and hash, are a fun way to smoke Peach Maraschino for long periods of time on special occasions.
