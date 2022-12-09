Support Us

Weed-Friendly Showings of Home Alone, The Grinch and More Christmas Classics Coming to Town

December 9, 2022 1:55PM

Don't wan to burn one in the parking lot before the movies? That's not a problem at the Coffee Joint.
Watching Christmas classics on the big screen is all the rage right now, and a Denver marijuana lounge wants in on the nostalgia.

The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Street, Denver's only licensed and operating establishment for marijuana consumption, is screening six beloved holiday movies through December, including classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Denver's cannabis hospitality space continues to struggle producing sustainable businesses, but the Coffee Joint has survived. Owned by the same group that runs 1136 Yuma, the dispensary next door, the Coffee Joint allows visitors 21 and up to electronically vape and dab cannabis and eat edibles brought from home or purchased at the neighboring pot shop. However, no smoking or combustible flames are allowed.

The movie screenings are just part of the holiday fun, according to the Coffee Joint, with pot-friendly ornament decorating, drag bingo, an ugly sweater contest, painting classes and a DIY snow globe night all taking place throughout the month.

Visitors to the Coffee Joint need only flash an ID and pay a $5 entry fee to be admitted, and a receipt from 1136 Yuma gets you in for free. Packaged snacks and drinks will be available for sale, and visitors can bring or order food to the lounge, as well.
click to enlarge
Home Alone
 Here's the marijuana-friendly movie schedule:

Tuesday, December 13 7 p.m.: Home Alone (1990)
Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m.: The Santa Clause (1994)
Tuesday, December 20, 7 p.m.: A Christmas Carol (2009)
Thursday, December 22, 7 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Tuesday, December 27, 7 p.m.: The Polar Express (2004)
Thursday, December 29, 7 p.m.: A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Call the Coffee Joint at 720-900-1136 for more details, and keep an eye out for more marijuana-friendly Christmas events and other parties in our weekly Cannabis Calendar.
