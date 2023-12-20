Why Colorado Tokers Love Caked Up Cherries

How many of us have actually tried fruitcake? We've all heard about it or seen it depicted in holiday TV specials, with the typical reaction a mixture of recoiling and gratitude that this dense, brown manure of a dessert doesn't appear on most dinner tables.
While I'm good on skipping fruitcake, give me any kind of weed that smells like a mixture of fruit, nuts, molasses and spices, especially during the holiday season. Caked Up Cherries checked off enough of those boxes to qualify for Christmas morning, and the greasy, olive buds looked briny enough to make my mouth water.
Fruitcake (and a lot of other Christmas traditions) was likely created in ancient Rome. Caked Up Cherries was created in modern Colorado, but I still like to praise the weed gods before a bowl. The hybrid of Wedding Cake and Cherry Cookies has a frosty coating similar to that of its parents, and the high works equally well for hibernation or a short stroll. Yet it's the flavor that really feels like winter.
Ya done good, Relentless Genetics. Ya done good.
Caked Up Cherries slows me down enough to be content with a night inside or a long car ride, but it isn't a total couch magnet. If smoking it didn't freeze my brain and balloon my eyes each time, then Caked Up Cherries would be flexible enough to work during the afternoon or for public activities. The intense head high, lack of anxiety and slight relaxation are perfect for a pre-movie toke, though, as long as you keep the snacks handy. These Cherries only increase the appetite.
Looks: Light green to olive in color, Caked Up Cherries is prone to mauve spots, which makes the bright-peach pistils pop even more. I enjoy the spiky, vibrant buds and otherworldly look, but it can be intimidating to new users.
Smell: If anything, Caked Up Cherries deserves credit for living up to its description. Spicy notes of vanilla with a hint of nutmeg hit my nostrils at first, but overripe cherries slowly take over. That sweet, tangy combination is balanced out by an earthy, skunky back end with doughy overtones, but the smell of almost-rotten fruit lingers for a while.
Flavor: Caked Up Cherries combines sweet and subtle spice for a rare flavor profile that should be celebrated. Not everything needs to be overly fruity or taste like candy, and this strain showcases hints of vanilla and a cinnamon/nutmeg back end that really does remind me of fruity bread — but with a side of skunky Kush.
Effects: I feel it behind my eyes instantly, and I'm sure others notice those puffy slits, too. The high is also great at killing stress and anxiety, fortunately, allaying any internal fears about high eyes — but I could see those as a side effect. Although I'm thirsty for stimulation and have enough energy to be active, a thick mental fog consistently comes in after smoking Caked Up Cherries, so stick to movies, easy reading or a mindless jaunt around the neighborhood.
Where to find it: We've recently seen Caked Up Cherries at A Cut Above, the Center, the Dab by Silverpeak, Greenfields, Green Valley Dispensary, Lightshade, Mana Supply Co., Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Reefer Madness, Rocky Mountain Cannabis and Social Cannabis, but more stores almost certainly carry it, given the increasing number of growers and extractors working with the strain.
Billo, 1619, Cherry, the Herbal Garden, Locol Love and Meraki have grown Caked Up Cherries, while Kush Masters, Nomad Extracts and Olio have all made different extractions of the strain, too. Cherry was the first to make fire from Caked Up Cherries genetics that I remember, and Locol Love and Meraki now grow equally impressive cuts. All three are worth your money, but I haven't tried any of the other versions yet.
