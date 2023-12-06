 Sherb Cream Pie Strain Review | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Strain Reviews

Why Colorado Tokers Love Sherb Cream Cake

Rooms quickly fill with terps when Sherb Cream Pie enters.
December 6, 2023
Sherb Cream Pie smells like OG Kush was stuffed into a pastry.
Sherb Cream Pie smells like OG Kush was stuffed into a pastry. Herbert Fuego
Share this:
As someone who appreciates creativity or a good pun, seeing cannabis with a name like "Sherb Cream Pie" at the dispensary doesn't exactly inspire me to hand over cash. So many strains nowadays could be christened by a generator using fewer than fifteen words. The old "Never judge a book by its cover" adage justly applies to cannabis, however, and I've been late to great buds because of such dismissals. Take this as my capitulation to Big Sherb.

After reluctantly purchasing this mix of Ice Cream Cake and Sherb Bx1 (a Sunset Sherbet phenotype) and opening the package, I knew what Obi Wan must feel like after discovering the next great Jedi. It's how the Dutch must've felt when they created Skywalker OG. The old-school Kush is strong in this one, and the high has light-years of force behind it.

Ice Cream Cake and Sunset Sherbet peaked a few years ago, but the colorful, trichome-laden phenoms never really went away. While Sherb Cream Pie doesn't have the same model looks as its parents or Wedding Cake grandparent, and you probably won't find a lot of rosin made from the strain, that doesn't mean you won't take a dirt nap after smoking it. Some strains are meant to remain in their natural form. This is one of them.

Rooms fill quickly with a gust of earthy, skunky terps when Sherb Cream Pie enters, bagged or not, so consider yourself warned. No amount of eyedrops or water will save you from looking like a stoned rookie, and the munchies never relent. Sherb Cream Pie is an inside cut, through and through.

Looks: Forest green with regular shades of purple, Sherb Cream Pie's buds have a thin coat of trichomes and look loose, but that's more segmented flowers and gnarled leaves than anything else. The dark, round nugs remind me of a denser OG Kush or duller Ice Cream Cake.

Smell: Sherb Cream Pie has clear vanilla notes and a sweet, waffle-like ending, but it's the sharp punches of skunk and OG Kush that really stand out. The creamy, earthy hybrid will instantly remind users of Skywalker OG or early cuts of Girl Scout Cookies after opening a jar, which tends to hit nearby noses quickly.

Flavor: Sherb Cream Pie's Kush and OG influences really stand out in the smoke, with a dry earthy flavor and herbal back end that sticks to my cheeks and the back of my tongue. There's a subtle creamy overtone, as well, but it doesn't last very long.

Effects: Life moves slower after a bong hit or a couple of puffs of Sherb Cream Pie. My energy isn't completely zapped, so it's a good high for shuffling around the house on Sunday or winding down after dinner, but my eyes balloon and turn red every time I smoke it. All good. Light pain relief and immediate bliss make me perfectly content with kicking my feet up, anyway.

Where to find it: We've sniffed out Sherb Cream Pie at A Cut Above, Ajoya, Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Berkeley Dispensary, Canna Botica, Colorado Harvest Company, Cookies, Denco, Denver Kush Club, Everbloom, Golden Meds, Green Dragon, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, the Herbal Cure, High West Cannabis, Lakeshore Cannabis, Local Product of Colorado, Lova, Lucy Sky, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Mile High Dispensary, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Pig ’N' Whistle, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Road, Skunked, Social Cannabis, Solace Meds, Spark Dispensary, Twin Peaks Dispensary, Unity Road and Xclusive Cannabis, but more stores probably carry it.

12 Peak Farms, Antero Sciences, Dutchess of Denver, Hi-Fuel, PG Grow, Slopeside, T&C Enterprises and Willie's Reserve all have various takes on Sherb Cream Pie in the Denver area right now, while Everbloom has an in-house version, as well. Colorado's Best Dabs and White Mousse both make concentrates and vape cartridges from the strain, too.

Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Magic Mushroom Co-Op Catches District Attorney's Attention

Psychedelics

Magic Mushroom Co-Op Catches District Attorney's Attention

By Thomas Mitchell
Are Older Cannabis Strains Making a Comeback?

Ask a Stoner

Are Older Cannabis Strains Making a Comeback?

By Herbert Fuego
Cannabis Calendar: Pot-Friendly Paint Classes and Mural Tours

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Pot-Friendly Paint Classes and Mural Tours

By Westword Staff
Dispensary Giving Away Ounces of Weed Every Day in December

Contests

Dispensary Giving Away Ounces of Weed Every Day in December

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation