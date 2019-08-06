 


    Herban Planet
4
Ask a Stoner: Do Marijuana Sex Products Really Work?
Westword

Herbert Fuego | August 6, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: Can these marijuana sex products really help? I’ve seen some weird-looking shit at dispensaries.
Krafty

Dear Krafty: Haven’t we all? If you can put it in your body, chances are good that someone’s tried to put weed in it first — and don’t even get us started on where CBD is being introduced. But we’ll limit our answer to the birds and the bees.

Getty/Creative-Family

Sexual enhancement and pleasure products have indeed invaded dispensaries and the hemp industry, with pills, lubes and even suppositories infused with cannabis offered to allegedly ease sexual anxiety or pain in our privates, or just make us better at sex. We can’t tell you from experience whether CBD lube really does ease vaginal pain from menstrual issues or during sex, or if THC or CBD anal suppositories “enhance erotic play,” as their maker, Foria, says they do. We also don’t have experience with THC-infused herbal male enhancement pills, like CannaMojo, which claims to be an aphrodisiac. Reviews online go both ways, but I get enough stoner jokes as it is, so I prefer to buy my lube at a Walmart self-checkout with my head down. Like a real man.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

