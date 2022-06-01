Why Colorado Tokers Love Extra Pulp

The pulp-or-no-pulp debate is usually wrapped up by the time we reach adulthood and stop drinking juice from containers with Donald Duck on the front. Light pulp, medium pulp, heavy pulp. Pulp Fiction. Any of them provide a better start to the day than the strained, lifeless orange drink sold by the gallon.
I've never encountered too much pulp in my morning OJ, but on a recent Sunday, I came close. Late-May snow had just completed its 24-hour cycle in Denver, and I was ready for a house-trained day of errands and shopping with my significant other. A couple of gobsmacking bowls of citrus weed sounded like a safe choice to keep me blissfully high yet present enough to have an opinion on spatulas and glassware at Williams-Sonoma.
The prediction seemed on point at first. Extra Pulp had a strong fruity flavor, more sour apple than orange, and the crane was pulling me up slowly and stonedly. After successfully swatting away impulse buy after impulse buy at two retailers over about 45 minutes, I was game to face the real boss next: Target. But then the bottom fell out.
Extra Pulp's comedown dragged me harder than most nighttime strains, leaving me plodding, hungry and absent-minded in public. I left Target with heavy feet and more frozen food than we'd bought in the last two months combined, so I vowed to look up Extra Pulp's parents after waking up from a long afternoon nap. Lo and behold, it suddenly all made sense.
Orange Cookies, a mix of Girl Scout Cookies and Orange Juice, was undoubtedly responsible for Extra Pulp's fruit flavors, while Kush Mints, a child of Bubba Kush, loves sucking my energy dry. The resulting high is perfect for a short gust of energy, but it's just enough to make a meal before the cement shoes are laced.
Looks: Typically a lighter shade of green with below-average trichome coverage and bright, carrot-colored pistils, Extra Pulp has an early-2000s sativa look. Occasional lavender spots can also pop up, usually on the fan leaves.
Smell: Extra Pulp's punching power is up there with Tangie and other citrus heavyweights, but this one carries a strong apple influence. Sharp whiffs of Granny Smiths have skunky backup notes, with hints of orange zest and a dirty back end. The combination of sweet, tart and earthy smells is like a juiced tangerine, only slightly more sour.
Flavor: The green-apple characteristics are even harder to deny in the smoke. Zesty orange flavors and earthy hints of Kush taste like a citrus rind, complementing the sweet-and-sour taste but not overpowering it. While the orange flavor is very present, I still taste more apple.
Effects: It would be fair to describe Extra Pulp as a hybrid, but the comedown is so sudden, strong and unavoidable that I've stopped trying to smoke it before 5 p.m. After about an hour of focused and creative energy, everything starts to sag. Time moves slower, vision becomes narrow, and nothing garners a real reaction.
Where to find it: Ajoya, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Colorado Harvest Company, Doctors Orders, Elevated, Frost Exotic, Greenfields, Lakeshore Cannabis, Medicine Man, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, RiNo Supply Co., Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Social Cannabis, Star Buds and the Green Solution have all recently had Extra Pulp on the menu.
Bloom County grows the majority, if not all, of the Extra Pulp flower sold in Colorado right now, while a few extractors are selling lower-grade concentrates of the strain. But Bloom County's cut is the juicy little devil that knocks me out after an hour of fool's-gold energy, and we've heard similar stories from other users. Dialed In, a rosin-infused gummy brand, makes strain-specific gummies with Extra Pulp rosin, as well.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]