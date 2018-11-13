Fifteen Strains to Help Your Thanksgiving Appetite and Post-Dinner Nap

Thanksgiving deserves more love. This middle child of a holiday is routinely sidestepped for Christmas before Halloween is even over, which is a damn shame. How can you beat a day full of family, food and football — and maybe even a James Bond movie?

For the past four turkey days, Coloradans have been able to give thanks for the laws allowing them to toke up before the big feast. Whether you consume cannabis to rev up your appetite, help you deal with a political debate between your uncle and mother, or send you to dreamland after the feast, the plant can help. Here are fifteen strains available in Denver that'll help you mow down food and still let you comfortably fall asleep afterward.

EXPAND Grape Pie Herbert Fuego

Grape Pie

Although you’ll initially feel euphoric and creative, even high-tolerance users will only experience that for an hour or so, as the crash is inevitable. The strain’s potent THC content and stiff body high make it a good candidate to treat body pain, headaches, glaucoma, sleeping disorders and boring chores around the house — especially if you want to nap afterward.

Mango Kush Herbert Fuego

Mango Kush

Despite side effects of distraction and loss of wit, Mango Kush's high is very enjoyable; your immediate reaction to everything is laughter or curiosity. And even with the heady sativa effects and shot of energy, Mango Kush is still relaxing on the body; it’s a great post-workout strain. Some cuts of it even carry small but noticeable amounts of CBD, making it a desirable hybrid for medical patients.

EXPAND Ghost OG Herbert Fuego

Ghost OG

Ghost OG won't rip you apart immediately, instead initially giving a body high with strong accompanying focus. Euphoric effects on the mind peak about twenty or thirty minutes later, just about the time that body high turns into an epic case of the munchies, whether you last ate five minutes or five hours ago. Medical benefits include treating anxiety, pain, inflammation, headaches, glaucoma, eating disorders and exhaustion.

Tangerine Power Herbert Fuego

Tangerine Power

While the body feels a quick jolt of energy, the mind stays relatively calm, with some users even slowing down a bit mentally. That conflicting combination can be confusing at first, but can help with simple-minded tasks and exercise if dosed correctly. The strain’s medical benefits can include treating pain, glaucoma, headaches, eating disorders, stress and other minor forms of mental anguish.

Fruity Pebbles OG Herbert Fuego

Fruity Pebbles OG

Classic case of hungry, happy, sleepy. Don’t let the morning name and flavor trick you into thinking this is a wake-and-bake candidate; without a doubt, it’s a nighttime strain. The initial effects are euphoric, giving relief to stress, frustration, nausea and minor pain. Expect some creative and sensory fun for an hour or so, but the cliff always shows up eventually.

Great White Shark Herbert Fuego

Great White Shark

Although anxiety and freakouts are limited (rare for a potent sativa), Great White Shark can easily disorient users after the first bowl. Its potency, while calming, also minimizes focus and attention, making it a classic strain for stupid bliss and unrefined energy. Medical patients have used it to treat anxiety, stress, pain, nausea and eating disorders, but it can also be used to combat lethargy and boredom.

Sunset Sherbet Herbert Fuego

Sunset Sherbet

The high is calming but can last for hours without crashing if you don’t go overboard and aren’t already tired, making this a good option for pain patients and calm morning sessions. While not overwhelming, Sunset Sherbet is euphoric and creative on the mind, which pairs well with the soothing indica effects. Medical benefits include potential treatment of anxiety, stress, fatigue, pain, eating disorders and depression.

Alley Cat Kush Herbert Fuego

Alley Cat Kush

The term “alley cat” carries a slick but dangerous connotation, and Alley Cat Kush can be dangerous for anyone with a low tolerance. Its high is very amiable in low doses, taking away stress and fatigue while amping up the appetite. That friendly ascent will gradually turn into a lazy downfall, however, and the spiral will only increase after each toke. But is that a bad thing?

Sour Tangie Herbert Fuego

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie isn’t quite as intense as Tangie, nor does it provide as much focus as Sour Diesel, but its high is more euphoric and relaxed than either, and it becomes very predictable after the first use. Its effects have been known to battle anxiety, depression and stress, eating disorders, nausea and minor pain.

Black Mamba Herbert Fuego

Black Mamba

Black Mamba will almost always put users to sleep, inevitably robbing them of energy, wit and fucks to give. Luckily, its sedating effects aren’t as selfish as those of Kobe, creating at least an hour of stupid bliss and wanderlust before you become a sloth. Anxiety, stress, eating and sleeping disorders, minor pain, nausea and headaches have all been treated by the strain.

Cheese Quake Herbert Fuego

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake is an exceptional strain for unwinding or blowing off steam without alcohol, but its hybrid designation is a misrepresentation. Although the initial effects during the first hour or so won’t put you out, focus is gone almost immediately, along with stress, anxiety, nausea and/or an upset stomach.

303 OG Herbert Fuego

303 OG

Although labeled an indica and carrying Bubba Kush genetics, 303 OG is euphoric and invigorating at first, inspiring users to tackle a creative project or hands-on chore. But toker beware, because that doesn’t last very long. The time of the onset of a gradual body melt differs by user, but it’ll show up eventually. The strain’s potent and varied effects are good for mental anguish such as stress, depression and anxiety, as well as eating disorders and nausea.

Wedding Cake Herbert Fuego

Wedding Cake

Kiss your Fitbit steps goodbye, because this strain will put you down like a dart to Will Ferrell's jugular. Its Durban Poison genetics, known for a strong comedown, pair with OG Kush, Chemdawg and Grand Daddy Purple for a stoney high similar to a “weed salad” of several different strains. The intense, relaxing effects are good for stress and anxiety as well as appetite problems, insomnia and muscle soreness.

Do-Si-Dos Herbert Fuego

Do-Si-Dos

Unless overdone, this strain’s high THC potency is calming without becoming too sedative, providing relief from anxiety, depression, stress, eating and sleeping disorders, nausea and minor pain for some medical patients. A sativa burst of euphoria is quickly overcome by tranquility, perfect for a night inside or an evening on the front porch.

Opium Herbert Fuego

Opium

Opium provides heavy pain and stress relief without instantly making you comatose, giving users a solid hour or so of visual and cerebral effects before pulling them down a hole of blissful fatigue. The pain from my sprained toe and the memory of hurting it on a missed layup vaporized after two small bowls of Opium, yet I still had enough energy to cook dinner and clean up afterward before getting decked.