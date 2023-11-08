Why Colorado Tokers Love Fritter Cake

Candy strains are all the rage right now, but that doesn't stop the bakery section from trying to stay relevant. Just like the last gasp of hair metal as grunge rock took over, however, many of these newer Cakes and Cookies creations are only a puff in the wind.
Every once in a while, something great rises above current trends. Will Fritter Cake be the strain to do that? I'm not so sure, but it boasts a decent high for anyone seeking stoned solitude.
A cross of Apple Fritter and Gelato Cake from Colorado breeder Coool Beans, Fritter Cake has a lineage full of Cookies, Gelato, Sour Apple and Strawberry Banana strains. It's an impressive family tree, no doubt, but Fritter Cake can be prone to a generic sweetness that smells like a misguided soft-drink mashup. Find the right cut, though, and you'll notice clear notes of apples and honey. Flavor aside, Fritter Cake's background also presents an interesting concoction of effects. I went into my first experience expecting to smoke a bowl of straight THC with little direction, and that's largely what I got.
Every session has left me high in the sky with no idea of what to do for a few minutes. After falling back to Earth, I feel a strong sense of content isolation but still struggle to focus. A high mind and slow body doesn't make for my favorite high, but Fritter Cake serves well when no one is answering the phone on a Friday night, which is more than worthy of a place in the stash.
Looks: Dense, squatty and covered in greasy trichomes, Fritter Cake's compact buds are both cute and dangerous. Although I've seen several versions prone to purple, the calyxes are usually bright to moss green.
Smell: A sweet apple aroma with a sour overtone is evident immediately, and it can take time for the nose to adjust and notice other qualities. After a few more sniffs, I detected layers of honey, rubber and plywood, with a subtle herbal ending.
Flavor: Like smoking out of an apple — but without the apple — Fritter Cake carries sweet, sharp notes of green apples with hints of wood and thyme and a dry, rubbery finish. It's a solid combination during the fall, and those apple and herbal notes really linger around the tongue.
Effects: Fritter Cake's upbeat mental buzz and calming physical effects run right down the middle, but not the way I prefer. A huge lack of concentration and occasional lethargy often leave me aimless, so I quickly stopped smoking it before activities. When burned during a solo session, though, Fritter Cake's heady high and warm effects on the limbs are perfect for a podcast, pre-meal joint or bingeing TV.
Where to find it: Fritter Cake has recently been seen at A Cut Above, Affinity, Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Altitude, Berkeley Dispensary, Best Colorado Cannabis, Bonfire Cannabis, Canna City, Greenfields, Denver Kush Club, Golden Meds, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Jars Cannabis, High West Cannabis, Lightshade, Local Product of Colorado, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Park Hill Gardens, Peak, Reefer Madness, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Seed & Smith, Shift, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis, Solace Meds, Standing Akimbo, Sticky Fingerz, Trenchtown, Verts Neighborhood Dispensary, World of Weed and Xclusive Cannabis.
Bud & Mary's, Cherry and Shift all have versions of Fritter Cake in Colorado dispensaries right now, while Best Colorado Cannabis has an in-house cut. Batch, Seed & Smith and Shift all make various extractions from the strain, too. Bud & Mary's take is heavy on green apples and looks average, but it's a decent buy for $30 an eighth. Cherry, home to the breeder of the strain, grows a mean Fritter Cake that has yet to disappoint my tastebuds when I'm craving a Granny Smith toke.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected].