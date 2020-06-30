Ask a Stoner: Hemp Hand Sanitizer

Dear Stoner: Are hemp and CBD hand sanitizer really going to do anything? Sounds like another crock.

Wesley

Dear Wesley: With CBD bed sheets and tobacco chews out on the market, it's hard not to be skeptical when hemp merges with hand sanitizer, one of the few products that fledging companies are hawking even more than CBD during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as someone who deals with eczema, I know that finding the right hand sanitizer or moisturizer can make all the difference when my hands are cracking open like mud in the San Joaquin Valley.

Finding the right hand sanitizer or moisturizer can make all the difference when your hands are cracking. Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema

There are loads of plant- or oil-infused sanitizers promising to moisturize while killing germs, and hemp seed oil can actually help back up those claims, hydrating skin and regulating oil production without clogging pores. CBD oil has shown promise in treating certain skin conditions, but hand sanitizer with a few drops of CBD isolate is hardly going to doing anything about my eczema. Give the hemp seed oil stuff a try if it’s affordable, but be wary of CBD snake-oil salesmen.



