Why Colorado Tokers Love Jealousy

Ever since Cookies appeared in dispensaries, Colorado cannabis growers have been quick to cultivate their own versions of the Bay Area company's strains. And as popular as Cheetah Piss and Sticky Buns are, few of these new spins have been as retail-present as Jealousy, a sweet, floral mix of Gelato #41 and a Sherbet backcross.
It's almost as if Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics got word of all the other duplicates and decided to spit a little poetic acid at their competitors, who then answered back in kind. I've yet to come across a Cookies cut of Jealousy in Colorado, but 14er, Bloom County, Cherry, OG Medicinals, Snaxland and Yuma Way all have their own cuts of Jealousy for sale in the Denver area. The Cookies version could be budding in the grow as we speak, but it'll have been beaten to the punch by, for the most part, a very formidable lineup of growers.
I'm liable to say that any one of three different versions of Jealousy is the best in town on a given day, depending on the jar I come across or what my nose is into. Snaxland's visual appeal and ozone-level high puts me into another dimension. Cherry's cut is a little more affordable and just as potent, while 14er's smells like a garden of lavender rock candy. There's no doubt that Jealousy's genetics turn into something special in the right hands, as long as you're prepared to pay anywhere from $40 to $50 an eighth for the good stuff. But if you're only smoking one bowl instead of two, the good stuff is worth it.
Looks: Jealousy's structure is clearly indica, with dense buds, chunky, foxtailing calyxes and a dark-green color. Intense violet spots are commonplace, as is a thick layer of trichomes — but neither is a given.
Smell: A resinous, sharp hint of grapefruit is quickly followed by a blend of sweet, creamy and floral notes, like a piece of candy from your grandma's house. That sweet mixture overpowers Jealousy's pine and citrus qualities, but they're still strong enough to open eyes.
Flavor: Those citrus and pine flavors stick to my tongue and cheeks more than the smell implies, but Jealousy's smoke always starts out sweet and creamy, like a milkshake IPA.
Effects: Although potent, spacey and heavy on the eyes, Jealousy's effects don't drain my energy, even if I sometimes wish they did. The strain's heavyweight power is so serious that the first thirty minutes would be disorienting if anxiety were present, and I usually need a few minutes to find my bearings after sharing a joint. Luckily, Jealousy has proved effective at killing stress, too, so that potent high usually ends in the kitchen instead of the fetal position. Take your puffs slowly, and Jealousy is a superb evening strain after a long or tiring day. However, I get a short bout of energy about half the time I smoke Jealousy, which is challenging to address at 9 p.m. when my brain is stupid high.
Where to find it: We've spotted Jealousy at 1136 Yuma, 14er Holistics, A Cut Above, Berkeley Dispensary, Best Colorado Cannabis, Canna City, Cherry Peak, Colorado Harvest Company, Doctors Orders, Elevated, Golden Meds, Green Cross of Cherry Creek, Higher Grade, the Joint, Life Flower Dispensary, Lucy Sky, Medicine Man, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, OG Medicinals, Rocky Road, Simply Pure, Solace Meds, Twin Peaks and WolfPac Cannabis, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Most stores carry Jealousy from a wholesale provider, while 14er, OG Medicinals and Yuma Way dispensaries grow it in-house.
