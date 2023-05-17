Why Colorado Tokers Love Jelly Pancakes

Don't look down on breakfast for dinner. Eggs and bacon (throw in some peppers if veggies are that important to you) are a fine base for hibernation. And why not add Jelly Pancakes to the mix for dessert?
Jelly Pancakes isn't great for the morning, but it's perfect for ending the day. I can't think of one time the strain didn't make me yawn, stretch and look for a pillow within 45 minutes — a desirable attribute when the NBA and NHL playoffs keep you up until midnight every night — and the relaxed effects are just as powerful on the brain. Despite the intriguing name and potent high, however, only a handful of commercial growers and extractors in Colorado have tried out Jelly Pancakes.
Surprisingly, Jealousy and Jilly Bean are not part of the Jelly Pancakes family tree, which includes Pancakes and Jelly Breath, a hybrid of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Although I've never had Jelly Breath, I can confidently say that it would limit my mental fortitude, while Pancakes is a syrupy nighttime strain that rarely fails to knock me out. A brain and body melt was anticipated and received from Jelly Pancakes, but the strain's flavor was unexpected.
Before smoking Jelly Pancakes, I'd banked on a doughy, fruity and sweet flavor profile — but I was startled to taste flowers, licorice and dank dirt. There are noticeable jabs of berries and jam in the aroma, but the syrupy, pastry influence from Pancakes is hard to find, and the fruit flavors virtually disappear in the smoke. Fans of Mendo Breath and fennel will appreciate the flavor, however.
While Jelly Pancakes didn't stand out in the flavor or smell categories, anyone in need of a dirt nap or early night's sleep should consider burning this one after work. At the very least, you'll be well rested for the morning.
Looks: The color combination, bud structure and resin glands make it hard to visually evaluate Jelly Pancakes. After getting through the stellar trichome coverage, though, I see occasional purple spots pop up, while the calyxes and sugar leaves are various shades of moss and wintergreen.
Smell: Sweet, earthy and floral, Jelly Pancakes has heavy notes of licorice and a noticeable hint of berries, but with a dirty, dank back end. Pinch those buds together, and you'll likely notice more fruit-forward and flowery aromas. (I often smell strawberry jam.)
Flavor: Dank, earthy and floral flavors are strong out of the gate, with Jelly Pancakes' fruity, jammy qualities taking a back seat or gone altogether. Notes of fennel or licorice are noticeable, but have never been as strong on the tastebuds.
Effects: Jelly Pancakes' high is hazy, heavy and debilitating, so don't touch these flapjacks in the morning; keep the strain for in the house, after dark. While my mind is able to function at some capacity, any critical thought is hard to sustain, and the yawns take over relatively fast. The cloudy, relaxing effects are too much for public appearances, but Jelly Pancakes is more than capable of wiping the mental slate clean after a bad day.
Where to find it: We've sniffed out Jelly Pancakes at Boulder Wellness Cannabis Co., Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Colorado Harvest Company, Den-Rec, Emerald Fields, Good Chemistry, the Green Depot, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Harvest House, the Health Center, Igadi, Mana Supply Co., Medicine Man, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Rocky Mountain High, Rocky Road, Simply Pure, Smokey's, Solace Meds, Spark Dispensary and Unique Cultivations.
Boulder Built and Meraki are the only two growers of Jelly Pancakes that I've found so far, with Binske and Mile High Xtractions selling concentrates of the strain. Dialed In makes gummies with Jelly Pancakes rosin, as well. Both the Boulder Built and Meraki cuts are above-average representations of the strain, and I prefer either of them over the extracted options.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]