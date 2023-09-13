Why Colorado Tokers Love Icebox Pie

Old-people vocabulary is a gift that should be protected. Hearing my grandma say "Time to warsh up for supper" or "Grab a few cold cuts from the icebox" was like jumping into the past, and made tedious tasks such as washing my hands or walking to the fridge feel more important.
Coming across Icebox Pie at a dispensary flashed memories of The Three Stooges and Grandma's cribbage sessions before my eyes. Hooked on sentimental value and interested in the name on the label, Freeworld Genetics, this hybrid of Wedding Cake and Freeworld's Chemdog was an easy but blind choice. That didn't quite come back to haunt me, but I'm not sure I would've picked Icebox Pie had I given it a once-over before purchasing.
We all have our preferences, and hard, dense buds aren't mine. Described as golf-ball nugs by Freeworld, these rocks were a workout to break apart by hand. Once divided, though, I noticed classic aromatic qualities that reminded me of Chemdog, Chocolope and even a little Haze. Chemical, chocolate and spicy notes aren't everyone's favorite, but the smell is rare in today's market, and invigorating.
Maybe I just haven't come across just the right slice of Icebox Pie yet, but even if this isn't an all-star in the smell or looks departments, the high is really all that matters after flower has turned to ash. And in that category, Icebox Pie wins big. I thoroughly enjoyed the buzzing head high during afternoon and morning sessions, although the stoney feeling could be too aggressive for low or moderate tolerances. Hit this once or twice to counteract daytime doldrums, though, and you'll be feeling much better about life.
Looks: Dense, dark and covered in amber trichomes, Icebox Pie's buds might be a little too compact for my taste. The resin-glazed brick look usually means an early bedtime, but don't let that scare you away in the afternoon.
Smell: Astringently sweet with hints of mint and chocolate, Icebox Pie has an old-school "sativa" smell up front, with a doughy, spicy combination rounding out the smell. A true mix of Cookies and Chem lineages, indeed.
Flavor: Perhaps my least favorite quality of Icebox Pie, the smoke tasted somewhat bland, with hints of skunky chemicals, black pepper and a doughy, minty back end, all of which I had to search for.
Effects: Say goodbye to peripheral vision and shits to give. Lower tolerances may find Icebox Pie's high too much of a brain freeze, but the stress-killing, eye-swelling effects keep tempers calm and laughs on repeat. I wouldn't recommend it before any real adult task, but it leaves more than enough energy to get through chores and activities, and the munchies are passive. When responsibilities are minimal, this is a great daytime high.
Where to find it: We've caught Icebox Pie at Best Colorado Cannabis, Cherry Peak, Dank, Green Dragon, Harvest House, Jars Cannabis, Kaya Cannabis, Lightshade, LivWell Enlightened Health, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Medicine Man, Oasis Cannabis Superstores and Stadium Gardens, but more stores likely carry it.
Vera Cultivation grows most of the Icebox Pie flower available in Colorado right now, including the Icebox Pie products sold under Freeworld Genetics and Tical brands, although Hava Gardens has grown it in the past. Kaya Cannabis offers an in-house version of Icebox Pie, as well.
Live resin and rosin made from Icebox Pie are sold under Äkta, Binske, Cold Cure Labs, Freeworld Genetics, Sauce Bros and Soiku Bano extraction labels, and Icebox Pie pre-rolls and rosin gummies pop up from time to time, too. Although I enjoy the strain's effects, would happily puff on a joint of it and have only tried a few extracted versions, I haven't come across a particularly fragrant or flavorful take on Icebox Pie yet in Colorado.
