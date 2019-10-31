 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Strains for a Night Inside (2)
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Strains for a Night Inside

Herbert Fuego | October 31, 2019 | 7:47am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m a night smoker. With days getting shorter and winter coming up, are there any strains that are good for warmth and relaxation?
Laurie

Dear Laurie: Try not to get caught in the lull of shorter periods of sunlight. Calling it quits by 5 p.m. every day and then smoking weed is a quick way to become anti-social and lazy with your free time.

With that lecture out of the way, let’s talk cozy weed. Some of my personal favorites for a warm night in are Tiger’s MilkBubba Kush’s friendlier child — and Ingrid, a fruity, cheesy child of the night from Good Chemistry. Both strains are dessert on the tastebuds, set up for a calm night by the fire.

Ask a Stoner: Strains for a Night Inside
Jacqueline Collins

Frankenberry, a spooky, berry-flavored hybrid from the Herbal Cure, and Hazelnut Cream, a nutty, buttery dream from Verde Natural, take me back to adolescent fall mornings, and their euphoric effects last for hours. Vanilla Kush, Cookies and Cream, Holy Grail Kush and Lilac Diesel are other popular strains that serve you better indoors than out this time of year.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >