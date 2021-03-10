Why Colorado Tokers Love Purple Sunset

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

My cannabis use is mostly recreational outside of relieving an occasional hangover or stiff neck, but recently my sleeping schedule — one of the few areas of life that's improved during the pandemic — was getting bumpy. Maybe it was allergies, maybe it was astrological shit that I don't believe in, or maybe it was sucking down the final days of an HBO Max free trial. Exercise wasn't relaxing my brain, and CBD oil couldn't get the job done, either. I was ready for a skunky solution, and what better remedy than some greasy, hulking purple buds?

I know, colors don't mean much in terms of effect, but anything labeled "Purple Sunset" is sure to put the lights out early, and it's not like 2021 brought my first romp with the strain. The mix of Mandarin Cookies, Mandarin Sunset and Purple Punch (this may differ at the store, but all virtual versions have Purple Punch and Sherbet genetics) is a trio of power punchers that drop me on their own. Combining them all sounded like a guaranteed nap, and I'll save the suspense: It is.

Purple Sunset's reputation as a modern nighttime strain is already solidified. A long list of dispensaries carry it, and the strain is popular in both commercial and basement grows. User experiences vary on how quickly those sleepy waves hit, however: Creativity and a creeping bliss are both popular reported effects, but so are near-instant sedation and a foggy brain. I tend to fall into the latter category, sinking into whatever surface my ass has the pleasure of finding, without much thought of the future.

An insatiable appetite regularly accompanies the heavy high I get from Purple Sunset, keeping me locked inside — and stuck at the kitchen table if I'm not careful. This is a before-bed and post-workout strain at all times for me, and only used before 7 p.m. if I'm thirsting for a toke and have no other options. That said, users who appreciate the creative side of Purple Sunset would enjoy it in the early evening.

We've caught Purple Sunset at 1136 Yuma, A Cut Above, Botanico, Buddy Boy, Cherry Peak, the Clinic, Denver Dispensary, Emerald Fields, Golden Meds, High Level Health, Karmaceuticals, Levels, the Lodge, Lova, Mile High Dispensary, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Solace Meds, Starbuds and Wolfpac Cannabis, as well as several more pot shops carrying the strain in concentrate form. Most of what you'll see around town is grown by wholesale growers, but I prefer the in-house cut from the Clinic.

Looks: Spiky, dense and gleaming with resin glands, Purple Sunset's concord-grape color and foxtailing buds look like a scoop of purple frozen yogurt underneath that thick layer of trichomes. Sure, the occasional nugs will stay forest green, but let's be honest: We always want to see purple.

Smell: Sharp and sweet followed by an earthy, spicy fume, Purple Sunset smells like an overly sweet cup of mulled wine. Rich notes of grapes are cut by hints of orange and cloves, as well as a thin layer of floral characteristics.

Flavor: Those dirty, spicy notes display woody aspects fast out of the gate, which I didn't anticipate but enjoyed, with grape, citrus and berries taking over and a skunky aftertaste lingering.

Effects: Purple Sunset's effects definitely fall on the relaxation side, but are split in terms of how heavy they are. My high never strays from physical sedation, a hazy, aloof mind and a never-ending pit of hunger in my stomach, but other users report a more spiritual and creative high and slower cognitive decline.

Home grower's take: "For how hard this hits, it's actually pretty easy to handle in the grow. You just need to have patience, because I'll wait well over two months before pulling Purple Sunset. Those trichomes are so visible, they'll tell you when it's time — but don't let the way the buds grow trick you into waiting too long."

Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.