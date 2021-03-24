Why Colorado Tokers Love Rainbow Cookies

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

I used to think rainbow cookies were sugar cookies covered in multi-colored sprinkles — I grew up in a small rural town, cut me some slack — until I finally came across a true Italian rainbow cookie. To be frank, it wasn't an earth-shattering discovery. I'll eat every plate of affogato, tiramisu, wine cookies and pizzelle you throw on my table, but the bright colors of rainbow cookies and spumoni caused my millennial palate to expect sugary excess, so I was let down by their timid, classic flavors.

As good as some Cookies and Pie weed strains are, trendy bakery names and bright packaging are more prevalent than ever at dispensaries, so it was ironic to see Cherry's Rainbow Cookies nestled at the bottom of a menu without fanfare, in a nondescript container. Cherry pumps out serious fire, and the cultivation's growers are skilled enough for me to trust anything from their lineup. Seeing Rainbow Cookies without a bunch of bells and whistles actually gave me confidence that the strain would have a bigger impact on my tastebuds than the actual cookie. Another high expectation, yes, but at least this was built on reputation, not colors and rainbows.

A rare and relatively new mix of Animal Cookies and Sunset Sherbet, Rainbow Cookies has been popping up more in Denver of late, and while the flavor isn't exactly unique, the high is both relaxing and malleable. Those fruity, doughy flavors and the heavy blanket of pine and Kush were a delicious experience that more than satisfied my complicated expectations, though you can find similar flavors in most well-grown Cookies strains. But to find a stress-killing high that doesn't knock out my brain and body within an hour? That's harder to come by.

The stress and anxiety-killing characteristics of Rainbow Cookies could easily translate into lethargy or slow brain given the strain's potency, and I tend to lose steam two or three hours after smoking it. My focus isn't hampered, though, so even when I'm a few feet inside my couch, I can still answer questions and phone calls without becoming Brad Pitt's mumbling stoner character in True Romance. Wait, I take that back: He gave good directions to those mobsters. Your Brad Pritt comparison to me is accepted.

Hunky potheads aside, no Cherry strain is safe to give a novice smoker without warning, so keep an eye on any joint you pass. I took one hit too many during my first round, and the cerebral effect was intense and pulsating, almost touching psychedelic territory. The light trip didn't last long, though, and future experiences provided a smooth, hybrid high. But if I ever want to really unwind to some Pink Floyd, I know where to look.

We've caught Rainbow Cookies at Colorado Harvest Company, Higher Grade, Pig ’N' Whistle and Simply Pure, with other stores that carry Cherry cannabis offering the strain in pre-rolls or concentrate, as well.

Looks: Laden with sharp trichomes, vivid purple spots and ginger pistils, Rainbow Cookies doesn't have quite enough colors to qualify as a weed rainbow, but the dense, boulder-shaped nugs are certainly a sight to behold.

Smell: Just because Rainbow Cookies' aroma isn't unique doesn't mean it's boring. A complex, five-layer dip of nuts, sweet dough, lemon, berries and pine needles is covered by a skunky-sour overtone, playing into the strain's Sherbet lineage and overall Cookies pedigree.

Flavor: It's hard to follow up a great act, but the flavor does a commendable job of showcasing what the smell advertises, albeit somewhat in reverse. I notice pine and sour notes up front, with lemon, berries and dough following, and a nutty, skunky aftertaste hanging around.

Effects: Rainbow Cookies is a perfect hybrid for the regular user, but probably more on the calming side for lower tolerances. The cerebral high is light on anxiety, making it great for zoning out if the right movie or song is playing. That mental relaxation becomes physical inside of a couple of hours, and that's when you have two choices: caffeine or nap.

