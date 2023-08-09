Why Colorado Tokers Love Wedding Pie

Colorado celebrated its 147th birthday on August 1, and I honored the date with a slice of Wedding Pie.
Eager to burn a Colorado strain on Colorado Day, I was on a mission to walk out of the dispensary with something bred by Cannarado. The Colorado breeder is responsible for some of our most popular exported cannabis varieties in the last five years, including Grape Pie and Sundae Driver, and I quickly found out that Cannarado has another hit in dispensaries right now: Wedding Pie.
A mix of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie, one of Cannarado's most popular creations, Wedding Pie is easy to find in Denver dispensaries and beyond. A handful of growers currently offer the strain, and a long list of recognizable hash makers have taken to it, too. A popular stud among breeders to increase potency while playing second fiddle to its partner's flavor, Wedding Cake was used effectively in this pairing. Although Wedding Pie's flavor isn't as grape-y as Grape Pie (perhaps my favorite strain from Cannarado), the full-bodied, flexible high suits the summer well.
I can smoke Wedding Pie at any time of the morning or afternoon and bounce along just fine, but once evening hits, this potent back-cross is almost guaranteed to plant me down. Keep it for slight pain relief and boredom remedies, with caffeine within reach if you need it, and it's very unlikely you'll be disappointed.
Looks: Dense, dark and sexy, Wedding Pie has impressive bag appeal, which usually goes hand in hand with good trichome production. The gnarled, forest-green calyxes and rusty pistils give it a swamp monster look, which is all the more intimidating when the resin coverage is on point.
Smell: Wedding Pie has strong notes of grapes and berries, with a layer of vanilla and angel food cake. It's not all sweets, though. Hints of gas and an herbal skunkiness bounce around my nostrils almost as noisily, leaving a sour back end.
Flavor: Wedding Pie is surprisingly dessert-like on the tastebuds. The fruity, vanilla characteristics cross over well, though the herbal hints are more noticeable and earthy.
Effects: Wedding Pie puts my brain through a food processor instantly upon exhale, so any form of math or directions looks like a foreign language. The effects are cerebral and disorienting when overdone, but the high eventually trickles down into a relaxing, full-body stone. If you are well rested, then Wedding Pie will be soothing and euphoric without dragging you down too much physically, but eyes will get droopy fast after 5 p.m.
Where to find it: We've seen Wedding Pie at A Cut Above, Alto, Best Colorado Cannabis, Boulder Wellness Cannabis Co., Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Cookies, DANK, Den-Rec, Denver Kush Club, the Dispensary Littleton, Doctors Orders, Emerald Fields, Everbloom, Greenfields, Green Valley Dispensary, the Green Solution, Harvest House, the Herbal Center, the Herbal Cure, High West Cannabis, Higher Grade, Horizon Cannabis, Karing Kind, Kind Love, Lakeshore Cannabis, Levels, Life Flower Dispensary, Lightshade, Lit, the Lodge, Lowell Gardens, Lucy Sky, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Medicine Man, Native Roots, Nature's Medicine, Reefer Madness, Social Cannabis, Space Station, Spark, Stadium Gardens, Strawberry Fields, Twin Peaks Dispensary, Unique Cultivations and Unity Road, but more stores probably carry it.
12 Peaks, Best Colorado Cannabis, Dutch Botanicals, Eugreen Farms, Flatirons, Kayak and Outlaw Cannabis all have Wedding Pie flower in metro Denver dispensaries, while Karing Kind, High West and Higher Grade grow it internally. Callie's, Dutch Botanicals, Edun and Trail Snax make pre-rolled joints of Wedding Pie, as well.
Wedding Pie is most popular among extractors right now, with Akta, Binske, Concentrate Supply Co., Denver Dabs, Edun, Egozi, George Hashington, Olio, Raw Sin, Sano Gardens, Soiku Bano, Taste Budz, Ten Six and White Mousse all selling various extracts, though the majority of them are rosin.
