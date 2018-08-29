Al Laughlin of the Samples Is Back With Highway 50

Al Laughlin moved to Colorado in the late 1980s to be a ski instructor, but his plans changed after meeting a few people at a party in Boulder one afternoon.

"I went to a get-together at a house on 14th and Euclid, just off the Hill," recalls Laughlin, 49, who grew up near Lowell, Massachusetts. "Sean [Kelly], Charles [Hambleton] and Andy [Sheldon] were jamming, and I ended up hanging out with them. I said in passing, 'Hey, I play keyboards,' and they were like, 'Great. You can try out for our band.' I was still sort of learning to play at that time, but I think we got along more as people than anything. Within six months of becoming the Samples, we were signed to Arista Records. It all happened really fast."

Laughlin and the Samples, along with acts like Big Head Todd and the Monsters, went on to forge a well-appreciated musical era on the Front Range. The reggae- and ska-tinged grooves that the band created sound as musically fresh today as they did in 1988, and the would-be ski instructor's signature keyboard sound became known affectionately among his fans as "the bubble."