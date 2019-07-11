Kurt Vile, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kurt Vile & the Violators will be at the Mission Ballroom in November with Dinosaur Jr.

Umphrey's McGee plays a four-night New Year's run at the Fillmore Auditorium, on Friday, December 27, Saturday December 28, Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. Tickets ($37.50-$79.50) go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

Kurt Vile & the Violators and Dinosaur Jr. will be at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, November 6. Tickets ($35.75-$95) go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m.

Also, Slayer brings its farewell tour to Broadmoor World Arena in November and The 1975 stops at 1STBANK Center in December.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Com Truise: Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $20.

Liquid Stranger: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $25-$28.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Com Truise: Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Itchy-O: With Cheap Perfume, Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $20.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Call Your Girlfriend: Thu., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $30-$37.

Crooked Colours: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

Exmag (live band): With Recess, Alex Bowman, Hu, Fri., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Jaymes Young: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

The Weeks: With Future Thieves, H.A.R.D., Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $16-$18.



BOULDER THEATER



Justin Willman: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$39.50.



BROADMOOR WORLD ARENA

Slayer: With Primus, Ministry, Phil H. Anselmo (of Pantera), Wed., Nov. 20, 6 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



The Copper Children: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

PNB Rock - TrapStar Turnt PopStar Tour: With NoCap, Rylo Rodriguez and more, Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $32-$65.95.

Zebbler Encanti Experience: With Sumthin Sumthin, Untitld and more, Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Umphrey's McGee: Fri., Dec. 27, 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 28, 7 p.m., $37.50, Mon., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $37.50, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $37.50-$79.50.



1STBANK CENTER

The 1975: Sun., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55.

For King & Country: Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $20.50-$195.50.



FOX THEATRE

Com Truise: Wed., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20.

Elephante: Thu., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

J. Wail Live Band: Feat. members of Lotus, Magic Beans, Particle and more, Sun., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15.

The Japanese House: Sun., Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m., $18/$20.

Jerry Garcia's Birthday Celebration: With Larry Keel Experience and Flash Mountain Flood, Thu., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.

Moon Boots Live: Tue., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Riot Ten: Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Songhoy Blues: Tue., Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m., $20-$22.50.



GLOBE HALL

Fast Eddy: With Wyldlife, Colfax Speed Queen, RMBLR, Love Gang, Danny Dodge, Bad Sons, WET NIGHTS, Sat., Sept. 7, 5 p.m., $15-$17.

Ida Mae: Sun., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Lee Fields & the Expressions: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25.75-$27.

Man Man: With GRLwood, Tue., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Radiant Drive: Sun., July 21, 4 p.m., $10-$12.

Saintseneca: Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Sunny Sweeney: Sun., Aug. 4, 6 p.m., $20-$22.



GOTHIC THEATRE

5280 Urban Music Awards 2019: Sun., Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.

W.C.W. LIVE 5280 Presents: L.E.V.E.L.S: With Koo Qua, Jay Triiiple, Mandy Groves, Kayla Marque, Brionne Wright, Danae Simone, Wed., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$49.95.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Dylan Montayne: Fri., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Hellgrammites: Thu., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Shovelin Stone and Larry Nix: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Tony Goffredi and Friends (Farewell Party): Sun., Sept. 1, 1 p.m., $10-$12.

Torche: Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$23.



LOST LAKE

Alamo Black: Wed., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $10 - $12.

Nashville Pussy: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $15 - $20.

Nightly: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $12 - $15.

Of Man and Machine: With Phantom Host, Thoughtpilot, We Are William, Sat., Aug. 17, 8:30 p.m., $10-$14.

To Be Astronauts: With Meet the Giant, the Center, Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER

Barns Courtney: Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $20-$25.

Grayscale: Tue., Sept. 24, 6 p.m., $17-$20.

Max Bemis: Tue., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Tiny Moving Parts: Tue., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Wage War: Fri., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $20-$22.



MISSION BALLROOM

Jade Cicada: With Seppa, Shield, Bricksquash, Schmoop, Sat., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $19.95-$75.

Kurt Vile & the Violators and Dinosaur Jr.: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $35.75-$95.

Opiuo: With Koan Sound, Haywyre, Maddy O'Neal, Guggenz, Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $24.50-$75.

Yelawolf: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $26.95-$89.95.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Baby Shark Live: Thu., Oct. 24, 6 p.m., $29.50-$59.50

An Irish Christmas: Wed., Dec. 18, 7 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Chris Trapper: Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

John Pizzarelli: Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50.



SUMMIT

80's New Wave Party: Ft. The Cured - Tribute to The Cure, Fri., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Dominic Fike: Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Figure: With Dr. Ozi, Dack Janiels, Swarm, Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $14.50-$30.

Lil Keed: With Lil Gotit, Slimelife Shawty, Paper Lovee, Tue., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $25-$100.

Witt Lowry: With Xuitcasecity, Wed., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $16-$20.





