Every Concert Canceled in Denver

The Infamous Stringdusters' two-night stand at the Stanley Hotel has been canceled.

While Live Nation and AEG have suspended all large tours until April, other shows at various venues around the state are getting canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. We'll be updating this list as other information on concerts comes in.

CANCELLATIONS

Newman Center for Performing Arts: all events through April 30 have been canceled or postponed

The Wheeler Opera House, Aspen: all events through March 31

Keane: Fri., March 13, Mission Ballroom

The Infamous Stringdusters, Fri. & Sat., March 13 & 14, the Stanley Hotel

Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Celtic Spirit: Fri. & Sat., March 13 & 14, Pike Peak Center

Jefferson Symphony solo recital: Fri., March 13, Colorado School of Mines

Jefferson Symphony: Sun., March 15, Colorado School of Mines

Little Creatures and Lost Dog Ensemble: Fri., March 13, Buffalo Rose

Mr. Majestyk's 8 Track Revival: Sat., March 14, Buffalo Rose

Boulder Chorale: "A World in Harmony," Fri. & Sat., March 13 & 14, First United Methodist Church, Boulder

Decibel Tour: Mayhem and Abbath: Fri., March 13, Ogden Theatre

Jonathan Wilson: Wed., March 18, Bluebird Theater

Ana Popovic: Wed., March 18, Buffalo Rose

Verses The Inevitable and Mad Dog Blues: Thu. March 19, The Walnut Room

Tenth Mountain Division: Fri., March 20, Bluebird Theater

Carnifex/3Teeth: Fri., March 20, Gothic Theatre

Lunar Fire and Fractal Tribe: Fri. & Sat, March 20 & 21, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra: "Olé," Sat., March 21, Antonia Brico Stage

The Districts: Mon., March 23, Bluebird Theater

Can'd Aid Community Project: Thur. April 9, Infinite Monkey Theorem

Andy Borowitz: Sat., April 25, Paramount Theatre

POSTPONED

The Colorado Symphony: all concerts and events through March 31 are postponed



Channel 93.3’s Keggs & Eggs 2020: Fri. Mach 13, Jackson's LoDo (new date TBD)

Blake Shelton: Sat., March 14, Pepsi Center (new date TBD)

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of Bob Marley For Kids: Sat., March 14, Bluebird Theater (new date TBD)

Once in Concert: Tue., March 17, Buffalo Rose (new date TBD)

Third Eye Blind: Thur., March 19, Mission Ballroom (postponed to Sat., July 25)

Celine Dion: Tue., March 24, Pepsi Center (new date TBD)

G Herbo: Tue., March 24, Ogden Theatre (new date TBD)

Grace Potter: Sat., March 28, Mission Ballroom (new date TBD)

Aqueous: Sat., March 28, Fox Theatre (new date TBD)

COIN: Tue., March 31, Ogden Theatre (postponed to Tue., June 9)

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros: Sun., March 29, Mon., March 30. and Wed., April 1, Belly Up Aspen (postponed to Wed., Oct. 7 through Fri., Oct. 9)

Thom Yorke: Wed., April 8, Mission Ballroom (new date TBD)