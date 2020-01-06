 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The King Khan & BBQ Show plays two nights at the Larimer Lounge this week.
The King Khan & BBQ Show plays two nights at the Larimer Lounge this week.
Miron Zownir

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 6, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

King Khan & BBQ Show (aka Arish Ahmad Khan and Mark Sultan) bring their garage soul to the Larimer Lounge tonight and tomorrow, while DEBR4H headlines the venue on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are country singer Aaron Watson and a night of bluegrass and roots at the Walnut Room with Arkansauce and Highland Ramblers.

Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 6

The King Khan & BBQ Show (also January 7)
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Sawicki-Shafer-Wisekal Trio
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

The Revelries
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Flatirons Jazz Orchestra
$7-$15, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

The AnDré Mali Quartet
$11, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

Rodina
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

DEBR4H
$10, 8 p.m, Larimer Lounge

Arkansauce and Highland Ramblers
$13-$18, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Rekha Ohal
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Aaron Watson
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Zach Heckendorf
$20-$24, Bluebird Theater

Kendoll
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Billy the Poet
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

The Milk Blossoms
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

