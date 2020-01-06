The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

King Khan & BBQ Show (aka Arish Ahmad Khan and Mark Sultan) bring their garage soul to the Larimer Lounge tonight and tomorrow, while DEBR4H headlines the venue on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are country singer Aaron Watson and a night of bluegrass and roots at the Walnut Room with Arkansauce and Highland Ramblers.
Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
The King Khan & BBQ Show (also January 7)
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Sawicki-Shafer-Wisekal Trio
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Nappy Roots
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Black Sheep 2106 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs CO 809092106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909
-
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 / 7:30pm @ The Garner Galleria Theatre 1050 13th St. Denver CO 802041050 13th St., Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
-
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
The Revelries
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Flatirons Jazz Orchestra
$7-$15, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
The AnDré Mali Quartet
$11, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Rodina
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
DEBR4H
$10, 8 p.m, Larimer Lounge
Arkansauce and Highland Ramblers
$13-$18, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Rekha Ohal
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Aaron Watson
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Zach Heckendorf
$20-$24, Bluebird Theater
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Kendoll
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Billy the Poet
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
The Milk Blossoms
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!